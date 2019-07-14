Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Decreased Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holding by $1.08 Million; Valuation Rose; Stewart & Patten Co Has Upped Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $1.39 Million; Share Price Rose

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44 million, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $84.39. About 1.38 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 26,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 244,475 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20M, up from 218,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Progressive Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Progressive’s Dashboard Report: May 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 54,067 shares to 102,963 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 9,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Investment Mngmt owns 24,109 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Daiwa Grp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Congress Asset Ma reported 859,993 shares stake. Bp Public Limited Liability Company holds 140,000 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.25 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Carret Asset has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 29,183 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Oppenheimer And Inc reported 5,166 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 17,190 shares. Homrich And Berg stated it has 3,540 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.85M shares. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp has invested 0.17% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.17% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cim Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,840 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.89 million activity. Charney M Jeffrey sold $1.20M worth of stock or 18,000 shares. 45,000 shares were sold by Barbagallo John A, worth $2.94M. Sauerland John P also sold $783,240 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PGR’s profit will be $817.59M for 15.07 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.50% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edmp has 44,629 shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. Fin Consulate holds 6,486 shares. Walter And Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv holds 2.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 103,954 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Incorporated has 1.26% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Ltd Com has invested 2.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sns Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 17,934 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3.07M shares. Moreover, Howland Cap Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 38,278 are owned by Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Suntrust Banks holds 0.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 2.04 million shares. Albion Fincl Group Ut has invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Indiana Tru Invest Mngmt invested in 15,436 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Valley Natl Advisers Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,404 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt, Netherlands-based fund reported 655,287 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Com reported 15,695 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Utilities – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: FB, NVDA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; PepsiCo Tops Q2 Expectations – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Blue-Chip Technology Stocks to Buy to Close Out June – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.