Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Decreased Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holding by $1.08 Million; Stock Rose; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Decreased Position by $721,280 as Stock Value Declined

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44M, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $81.07. About 580,005 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 5,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 43,182 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 million, down from 48,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $135.01. About 763,283 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “What United Technologies Stock Will Be Worth After Its Transformation – Barron’s” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “United Technologies Second Quarter Earnings Advisory – PRNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “United Technologies Earnings Provide Some Lift for Aerospace Sector – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.79 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $472.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 16,890 shares to 115,397 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 72,960 shares stake. Focused Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 821,900 shares. Sageworth Tru Com reported 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Godsey And Gibb Assoc reported 2.44% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Arcadia Invest Management Corp Mi accumulated 161 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Andra Ap invested 0.17% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Ca owns 1,634 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 996,646 shares. Regent Limited reported 0.33% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Blue Chip Prtn Inc stated it has 2,590 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Raymond James Na reported 77,346 shares stake. Horan Cap Mgmt owns 7,514 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo stated it has 0.59% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Quadrant Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 16,239 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. Another trade for 9,620 shares valued at $1.15M was made by Dumais Michael R on Wednesday, January 30. Bailey Robert J. also sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Progressive Reports June 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Progressive Stock Is Up 32.5% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Mgmt reported 17,200 shares stake. Paloma Prtn Management stated it has 27,520 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 168,281 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 91,636 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Apg Asset Nv owns 5.31M shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 10 are owned by Camarda Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Co, California-based fund reported 5,341 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa reported 0.21% stake. Moreover, Assetmark Inc has 0.36% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 550,120 shares. 101 were accumulated by Kistler. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0.23% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 6,234 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 12,118 were accumulated by Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. First Midwest Commercial Bank Division has 0.1% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 23,156 shares to 180,925 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 12,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,731 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF).