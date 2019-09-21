Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Decreased Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holding by $1.12 Million; Halsey Associates Has Boosted Its Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Stake

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 55.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 10,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 29,147 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.12 million, up from 18,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $9.72 during the last trading session, reaching $295.87. About 1.14M shares traded or 51.56% up from the average. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 11/05/2018 – BAYER AG BAYGn.DE – EYLEA® GAINS APPROVAL IN CHINA FOR TREATMENT OF VISUAL IMPAIRMENT DUE TO NEOVASCULAR (WET) AGE-RELATED MACULAR DEGENERATION; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi’s Dupixent (dupilumab) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE PHASE 3 DUPIXEN TRIAL RESULTS; 19/03/2018 – With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM – CO, REGENERON INTEND TO ENTER SEPARATE, 50-50 COLLABORATION TO FURTHER RESEARCH, CO-DEVELOP ANY THERAPEUTIC PRODUCT COMING FROM DISCOVERY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGN)

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 879,701 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.32M, down from 893,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $76.01. About 3.83M shares traded or 35.00% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Ser Gru owns 1.82 million shares. Ghp holds 43,116 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Lateef Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 326,591 shares. Principal Grp Inc invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd reported 0.09% stake. First Citizens Retail Bank And reported 18,784 shares. Ellington Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 12,000 shares. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 3,980 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 154,267 were accumulated by Pub Sector Pension Board. Conning owns 9,516 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 41,347 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Lc reported 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 151,911 shares. American Int Grp Incorporated invested 0.07% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04M for 14.62 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 71.24 million shares or 0.02% less from 71.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, M&T Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 4,852 shares. Shelton Mgmt reported 0.18% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). 48,628 were accumulated by Kbc Grp Inc Nv. Alpha Windward Limited holds 436 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 15,136 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.09% or 31,885 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 72,784 shares. Cutter And Com Brokerage holds 0.53% or 5,474 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Farmers Merchants reported 0% stake. Polen Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.41% or 1.59 million shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 21,832 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 24,199 shares. Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 15,100 shares. Daiwa Gp reported 7,217 shares.

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92 million and $559.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 219,585 shares to 43,544 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 9,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,399 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $48.61 million activity.