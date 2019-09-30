Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Decreased Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $2.67 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Lowered Holding

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 13,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 159,787 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.63 million, down from 173,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $223.47. About 11.72M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – CCFC: Apple challenging Google for the biggest presence in schools, and “getting students to associate a certain brand wi…; 16/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM EXPECT FY19 TO BE A DOWN YEAR GIVEN SMARTPHONE MARKET NOW IN DECLINE; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:; 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video); 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 06/05/2018 – Apple supplier raises fears over US-China trade spat; 20/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fight Three-Front Battle as FANGs Shine Without Apple; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops plans for a $1 billion data center in Ireland; 20/05/2018 – Google takes aim at Apple and Spotify with paid-for music streaming service

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The institutional investor held 29,336 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $804,000, down from 45,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Weingarten Realty Investors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 194,473 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter

Analysts await Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. WRI’s profit will be $67.48 million for 13.80 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Weingarten Realty Investors for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $558.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 12,000 shares to 106,593 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 2,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

