Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Boosted Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake; Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Shorts Increased By 1.23%

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) had an increase of 1.23% in short interest. KEYS's SI was 6.07M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.23% from 6.00M shares previously. With 1.92M avg volume, 3 days are for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)'s short sellers to cover KEYS's short positions. The stock increased 3.80% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $99.49. About 503,691 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan's Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 110.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc acquired 54,067 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)'s stock declined 3.38%. The Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 102,963 shares with $4.49M value, up from 48,896 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $47.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 2.22M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER'S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS 'TAKEN A TOLL' ON THE ORGANIZATION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS' REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure' continues – #OOTT; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Leave Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “New Schlumberger CEO Outlines Strategic About-Face – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger has $55 highest and $4100 lowest target. $49.17’s average target is 44.19% above currents $34.1 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies. Barclays Capital maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $49 target. JP Morgan maintained the shares of SLB in report on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, June 7.

Among 2 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies has $10300 highest and $10000 lowest target. $101.50’s average target is 2.02% above currents $99.49 stock price. Keysight Technologies had 7 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Robert W. Baird.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $18.66 billion. The Company’s Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions. It has a 61.03 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Electronic Industrial Solutions Group segment offers design tools; design verification solutions; and general purpose test and measurement products, such as digital multi-meters, function generators, waveform synthesizers, counters, data acquisition products, audio analyzers, LCR Meters, thermal imaging solutions, low-cost USB modular units, precision source measurement units, ultra-high precision device current analyzers, test executive software platforms, and a range of power supplies.