Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Boosted By $674,150 Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Covered By 0 Bulls

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 5.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc acquired 4,850 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 85,847 shares with $12.00M value, up from 80,997 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $346.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $132.2. About 2.35M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS

Among 4 analysts covering British Land Co PLC (LON:BLND), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. British Land Co PLC had 29 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of BLND in report on Tuesday, June 4 with “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. As per Monday, June 17, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, June 14. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Friday, May 10 report. The stock of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Peel Hunt. See British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of stock was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $145 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Raymond James.

The British Land Company PLC engages in managing, financing, and developing commercial property in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 4.61 billion GBP. The Company’s property portfolio comprises retail warehouses, super stores, town shopping centers, department stores, high street shops, retail parks, and supermarkets. It currently has negative earnings. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

The stock decreased 0.94% or GBX 4.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 484.5. About 3.28M shares traded. British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.