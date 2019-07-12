Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Decreased Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake as Shares Rose; Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Upped Its Position in Texas Instrs (TXN) by $452,302

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44M, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $83.76. About 346,217 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 4,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,741 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 16,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $118.07. About 842,828 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PGR’s profit will be $820.71 million for 14.96 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.50% negative EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.89 million activity. $1.20M worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares were sold by Charney M Jeffrey. Snyder Barbara R bought 292 shares worth $19,663. Sauerland John P sold $783,240 worth of stock or 12,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank holds 87,213 shares. Mitchell Cap Management holds 0.69% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 27,165 shares. Landscape Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.13% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 2.70 million were reported by Aqr Capital Management. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 563 shares. Advsr Preferred Ltd Liability reported 188 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Nicholas Invest Limited Partnership holds 0.77% or 119,542 shares in its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mngmt has invested 1.4% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Korea holds 797,096 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. 3,451 were accumulated by First Natl Trust. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 1,074 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Company has 97,928 shares. Meeder Asset owns 14,910 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd owns 5,797 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Progressive Stock Is Up 32.5% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Progressive +3.1% as Q1 EPS beats, NPW rises 16% – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Progressive declares $2.5140 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive’s Dashboard Report: May 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,850 shares to 85,847 shares, valued at $12.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 54,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. $743,400 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by PATSLEY PAMELA H. Whitaker Darla H had sold 5,960 shares worth $601,658 on Thursday, January 31. $2.80M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by BAHAI AHMAD on Friday, January 25. Another trade for 4,075 shares valued at $418,992 was sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF. 8,693 shares were sold by XIE BING, worth $922,762 on Tuesday, February 12. 9,270 shares valued at $936,455 were sold by Flessner Kyle M on Thursday, January 31.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Analog Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on January 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of TXN February 15th Options Trading – Nasdaq” on January 03, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Analog Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Texas instruments -1.5% on Bernstein downgrade – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 57,970 are held by Cambridge Group. Marietta Inv Partners Ltd has 0.1% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). First Financial Bank stated it has 49,887 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Kistler holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 1,000 shares. Polar Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 309,979 shares. Thomasville Bankshares has 0.04% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 1,988 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc holds 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 11,931 shares. Field & Main Bancorporation invested 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Colonial Advsrs has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Randolph owns 118,881 shares for 2.47% of their portfolio. Quantres Asset Management has 11,800 shares. 16,263 were accumulated by Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 24,644 shares. Hodges Capital Mngmt Inc reported 18,563 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il reported 5,472 shares.