Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Cut Progressive Ohio (PGR) Position by $1.12 Million; Stock Rose; Electronic Arts (EA) Share Value Declined While Fifth Third Bancorp Has Upped Stake by $435,209

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 4,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 20,897 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12M, up from 16,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $94.3. About 3.18 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 879,701 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.32M, down from 893,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $75.23. About 2.10M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04 million for 14.47 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $16.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 74,208 shares to 257,917 shares, valued at $74.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flexshares Tr (QDF) by 8,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 560 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DTH).