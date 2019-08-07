Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Continues to Hold Stake in Intel (INTC); Cabot-Wellington Trimmed Position in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) as Market Valuation Declined

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.73. About 26.76 million shares traded or 12.92% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 18/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel to shut down its New Devices Group, which was formed in 2013 and made fitness trackers and smart; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 28/03/2018 – Samsung Dethrones Intel As Leader In Global Chip Sales — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 EPS $3.79; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 19/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Moreno On Ramping Up Efforts Around IoT, Data Center And AI For Partners

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc analyzed 120,679 shares as the company's stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 632,701 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42 million, down from 753,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $7.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.47. About 10.01 million shares traded or 42.30% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "4 Ways the Trade War Will Continue to Affect Micron Stock – Nasdaq" on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Intel (INTC) Beats on Earnings in Q2, Inks Deal With Apple – Nasdaq" published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Notable ETF Inflow Detected – SPY, JPM, BAC, INTC – Nasdaq" on August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Duncker Streett has invested 0.6% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Van Eck Associates Corp holds 3.35 million shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Stelac Advisory Ser Llc accumulated 0.06% or 2,634 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mngmt Or stated it has 258,267 shares or 4.46% of all its holdings. Premier Asset Management Limited Co reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Acropolis Management Ltd holds 0.51% or 59,886 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt, California-based fund reported 28.35 million shares. Matarin Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.45% stake. Flippin Bruce & Porter reported 0.97% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Great Lakes Lc stated it has 131,820 shares. Laurion Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 58,100 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Virtu Financial Ltd Llc accumulated 53,248 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Co reported 1.47% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 14,982 shares to 893,916 shares, valued at $64.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VDE) by 16,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,925 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Incorporated holds 10,294 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Jefferies Gp Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 131,653 shares. Anchor Bolt Capital LP invested in 1.99 million shares or 5.03% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 60,425 shares. Prelude Mgmt has 40,721 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 44,568 are owned by Federated Invsts Pa. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 5,385 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 793,255 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc, Michigan-based fund reported 28,853 shares. Cls Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 395 shares. 137,215 were reported by Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc. Pictet Asset Mgmt owns 192,923 shares. Rampart Inv Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 3,882 shares. Mitchell Group Inc stated it has 3.67% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57M and $146.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Totl Sm Etf (VTI) by 46,545 shares to 510,835 shares, valued at $76.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $173,524 activity.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $135.80 million for 14.09 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.