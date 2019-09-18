Van Berkom & Associates Has Lifted Its Thor Inds (THO) Position; Vmware (VMW) Share Price Declined While Hourglass Capital Decreased Its Position by $407,480

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 29,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 859,026 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.21 million, up from 829,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $52.71. About 405,465 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 19/04/2018 – DJ Thor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO); 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-DRILLING APPROVAL GRANTED FOR CU-PB-ZN TARGET AT THOR, WA-VMS.AX

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 32.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 2,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 5,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $858,000, down from 7,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $150.76. About 1.21M shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 01/05/2018 – JetStream Software Announces JetStream Migrate for VMware Cloud on AWS; 17/04/2018 – VMware Elevates the Hybrid Cloud Experience with New Releases of vSphere and vSAN; 21/05/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $140; 16/04/2018 – Thales Vormetric Data Security Platform Completes VMware Cloud Certification and is Designated VMware Ready; 22/04/2018 – DJ VMware Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMW); 17/04/2018 – Alex Sherman: Late night scoop: Carl Icahn takes medium-sized stake in VMware. Could it be Icahn vs Dell 2.0?; 21/05/2018 – VMware Integrated OpenStack Drives 5G Readiness and Fastest Path to Production OpenStack Deployment for Accelerating Digital Transformation; 07/03/2018 – RoundTower Becomes One of the First Solution Providers to Achieve VMware Cloud on AWS Solution Competency; 21/03/2018 – Cylance, VMware Partnership Provides Security and Analytics Across Digital Workspace Environments in the Enterprise; 01/05/2018 – Dell Technologies Accelerates Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Portfolio Growth; Simplifies Path to VMware-based Clouds

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $352.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 12,527 shares to 157,693 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 18,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold VMW shares while 131 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 68.89 million shares or 2.18% less from 70.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson & Doremus Invest Management has 0.02% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.24% or 1.28 million shares. 498,964 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Co. Sei Invs invested in 0.01% or 23,806 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 17,984 shares. Ent Finance Ser Corp reported 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 8 shares. Whittier Trust reported 1,669 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Associate holds 0.03% or 139,570 shares. Hm Payson & Communication holds 586 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carmignac Gestion accumulated 579 shares. First Mercantile Com invested in 406 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Ltd Partnership reported 593,862 shares stake. Gmt Cap has invested 0.43% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VMware Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why VMware’s $4.8 Billion in Cybersecurity and Development Buys Makes Sense – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Newswire – The #AI Eye: VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Completes Acquisition of Uhana and Baidu (Nasdaq: $BIDU) Makes Strategic Agreement with Chongqing Government – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: VMware (NYSE: $VMW) to Acquire Carbon Black (Nasdaq: $CBLK) and Datametrex (TSXV: DM) Enters LOI to Acquire Semeon Analytics – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “VMware to Present at the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $416.81 million for 36.95 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 87,064 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $81.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 68,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold THO shares while 107 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.30% more from 46.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc holds 0.31% or 8,280 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 660,000 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.03% or 138,110 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 9,388 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 10,508 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Co invested in 22,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameriprise owns 420,112 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 0.47% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 49,248 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Minnesota-based Gradient Investments Limited Liability has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Advsr Asset Mgmt invested in 7,835 shares. 1,309 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives. Horan Cap invested in 1.01% or 96,822 shares. Reinhart Incorporated holds 2.22% or 430,883 shares in its portfolio.