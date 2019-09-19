Van Berkom & Associates Lifted Azz (AZZ) Holding; Usana Health Sciences (USNA) Sellers Increased By 28.26% Their Shorts

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased Azz Inc (AZZ) stake by 1.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Van Berkom & Associates Inc acquired 25,018 shares as Azz Inc (AZZ)’s stock declined 0.49%. The Van Berkom & Associates Inc holds 1.41M shares with $65.01M value, up from 1.39 million last quarter. Azz Inc now has $1.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 10,656 shares traded. AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) has declined 12.69% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AZZ News: 23/03/2018 – AZZ Inc. Announces The Completion Of Acquisition Of Lectrus Corporation; 29/03/2018 – AZZ: Relevant Periods Should No Longer Be Relied Upon Due to Accounting Erro; 19/04/2018 – AZZ SEES ISSUING FY19 GUIDANCE ONCE FY18 FILINGS COMPLETE; 19/04/2018 – AZZ Inc. Completes Restatement of Form 10-K for Fiscal Year 2017 and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the First and Second Quarters of Fiscal Year 2018; 19/04/2018 – AZZ Inc Is Working Toward Completing and Filing Its Qtrly Report on Form 10-Q for the 3Q of Fiscal Yr 2018 and Its Form 10-K for Fiscal Yr 2018; 29/03/2018 – AZZ to Restate 10-Q for Quarters Ended May 31 and Aug 31, 201; 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC AZZ.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $900 MLN TO $960 MLN; 19/04/2018 – AZZ COMPLETES RESTATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – AZZ: NEEDS ADDED TIME ON RESTATEMENT OF FY17 10-K, 1H18 10-QS; 19/04/2018 – AZZ WORKING TO FILE STATEMENTS FOR 3Q18, FY2018

Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA) had an increase of 28.26% in short interest. USNA’s SI was 1.91M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 28.26% from 1.49M shares previously. With 339,900 avg volume, 6 days are for Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA)’s short sellers to cover USNA’s short positions. The SI to Usana Health Sciences Inc’s float is 14.22%. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $70.12. About 19,177 shares traded. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) has declined 48.43% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USNA News: 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC USNA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – USANA-Sponsored, The Dr. Oz Show Wins Daytime Emmy® for Outstanding lnformative Talk Show; 25/05/2018 – USANA expands research and development team to increase focus on clinical studies; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 04/05/2018 – USANA-Sponsored, The Dr. Oz Show Wins Daytime Emmy® for Outstanding Informative Talk Show; 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH SEES FY EPS $4.25 TO $4.55, EST. $4.39 (2 EST.); 02/04/2018 – Global Leader in Nutrition Expanding to Four New Markets; 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC USNA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.13 BLN TO $1.17 BLN; 24/04/2018 – USANA Health Sciences Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.13B-$1.17B; 25/05/2018 – USANA REORGANIZES RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold AZZ shares while 45 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 22.98 million shares or 2.70% more from 22.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 60 are held by Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability. 17,734 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% stake. Metropolitan Life Ins Commerce Ny reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) for 10,289 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 24,935 shares. Parametric holds 0% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) or 39,298 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 4,348 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 1,740 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,182 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd has 322,634 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) for 112,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). 25,332 are owned by State Teachers Retirement System. Moreover, Comerica Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) for 25,290 shares.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) stake by 286,052 shares to 1.49M valued at $66.76M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ:HURN) stake by 10,652 shares and now owns 1.42M shares. Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) was reduced too.

More notable recent AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Based On Its ROE, Is AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AZZ adds NuZinc to expand metal coating services – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AZZ Inc. Announces 100-Year Lifespan of Galvabar – Highlighted by Texas A&M University Engineering Study – PRNewswire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “AZZ Inc. Announces Acquisition of NuZinc, LLC to Expand Metal Coating Services – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “AZZ, Inc. (AZZ) Reports Acquisition of NuZinc LLC – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold USANA Health Sciences, Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 13.58 million shares or 1.38% more from 13.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA). Burney stated it has 11,320 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv invested 0.01% in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 208,164 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,004 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 17,425 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp Inc reported 1.44M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 3,500 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) for 1.79 million shares. D E Shaw And Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA). Northern has invested 0% in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA). Blackrock accumulated 0.01% or 2.30M shares. 28 are held by Signaturefd Ltd. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 9,172 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.