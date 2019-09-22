Van Berkom & Associates Has Lifted Position in Ormat Technologies (ORA); Twitter (TWTR) Position Has Boosted by J Goldman & Company Lp

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 321,533 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.38 million, up from 305,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $73.21. About 275,401 shares traded or 50.31% up from the average. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 23/04/2018 – News On U.S. Geothermal Inc. (HTM) Now Under ORA; 08/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – NIL 2, THIRD UNIT OF SARULLA GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANT, COMMENCED COMMERCIAL OPERATION, BRINGING PROJECT TO FULL CAPACITY OF 330 MW; 08/05/2018 – Sarulla Geothermal Power Plant Expands to 330 MW With Third and Final Unit Commencing Commercial Operation; 30/05/2018 – Fast lava from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano closes highway; 16/04/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – ORMAT, THROUGH VIRIDITY, WILL FINANCE, CONSTRUCT, OWN AND OPERATE PROJECTS; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – RESTATEMENT IS EXPECTED TO IMPACT INCOME TAX (PROVISION) BENEFIT LINE ITEM IN COMPANY S STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS; 31/05/2018 – ORMAT – ON MAY 30, DUE TO APPROACHING LAVA, SUBSTATION OF PUNA COMPLEX AND AN ADJACENT WAREHOUSE THAT STORED A DRILLING RIG BURNED; 27/03/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – ENTERS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH AFFILIATES OF ISRAEL’S MIGDAL GROUP TO PROVIDE CO WITH A $100.0 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED LOAN; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT SEES LOW RISK OF SURFACE LAVA IMPACTING FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – ORMAT TO GET OPIC LOAN OF UP TO $124.7M FOR GEOTHERMAL PLANT

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 90.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 90,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 190,790 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.66M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $43.23. About 19.20 million shares traded or 47.80% up from the average. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 07/03/2018 – Good day to be @jack – both $SQ and $TWTR making highs today; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant said he was leaving; 25/04/2018 – That’s important because it means that even though $TWTR isn’t really growing its total audience, it’s finally figured out a way to turn a profit with the users it DOES have. /5; 28/03/2018 – Internet firms should do “much much” more to remove illegal content -UK interior minister; 16/04/2018 – New Twitter followers make sure to sign-up on our website for alerts; we have some unique and exciting multi-billion dollar short ideas in the pipeline; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – Lamborghinis, long lines welcome crypto fans at ‘Blockchain Week’; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Tesla glitch; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – House votes to ease Dodd-Frank rules; 23/04/2018 – 7-Eleven Colors Outside the Lines Offering Free Slurpee Coupons to Elementary Schools Nationwide

More notable recent Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: Nautilus Falls On Downbeat Q1 Results; Cohu Shares Surge – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ormat Technologies to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 2019 Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ormat Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call Announcing Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ormat Technologies goes ex-dividend on Monday – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 10 investors sold ORA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.96% more from 21.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Fifth Third Bancshares invested in 0% or 1,182 shares. First Tru Lp has 75,102 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 1.59M shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The reported 24,747 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md holds 0.01% or 667,565 shares. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Somerville Kurt F, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,255 shares. Moreover, Personal Cap Advsrs Corporation has 0.08% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.73% or 237,388 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 16,951 shares. Utd Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Penn Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.16% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Clal Hldg Limited accumulated 2.36M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 533.09 million shares or 2.78% more from 518.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co invested 0.03% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Natixis LP reported 0.13% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Motco holds 88 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 5.18 million shares. Citadel Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Bokf Na owns 0.01% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 16,495 shares. 154,201 are owned by Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Shellback Cap Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 200,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Moreover, Mariner Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Masters Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.34% or 200,000 shares. 102,940 are owned by Norinchukin National Bank The. Ingalls & Snyder Limited, a New York-based fund reported 7,415 shares. The California-based Jacobs Ca has invested 0.08% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Principal Gru accumulated 1.13M shares.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 94,934 shares to 5,066 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc by 200,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,999 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

More notable recent Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains – Live Trading News” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: TWTR, WMT, CLF, NVTA – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: BAC, TWTR, NVDA, BB, MDB – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: McDonaldâ€™s, Twitter and Micron Technology – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.