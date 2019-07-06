Van Berkom & Associates Has Increased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Position by $1.45 Million; Trupanion (TRUP) Holder Hamilton Lane Advisors Trimmed Stake as Stock Rose

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 31.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,267 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, down from 31,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $35.17. About 429,534 shares traded or 91.98% up from the average. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has risen 17.76% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion; 29/05/2018 – Trupanion Receives Approval of Utility Patent for Trupanion Express; 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 172.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,377 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 9,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $95.88. About 838,451 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 8,391 shares to 746,067 shares, valued at $60.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 10,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,051 shares, and cut its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “UMass Building Authority Signs Long-term Lease for Bayside Property – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Keywise Capital Managementâ€™s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “6 Chinese Stocks Gurus Broadly Own in June – GuruFocus.com” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “New Oriental Education’s Enrollment Booms Artificially, but It Still Has a Solid Quarter – Motley Fool” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Hot Commodities: An Offaly Happy July 4th! – Benzinga” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc. by 23,096 shares to 51,912 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. by 21,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Smartsheet Inc..

More notable recent Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trupanion: Second Comp Bought For >70% Discount – Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Trupanion Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Trupanion: Halts Payments To Veterinarians – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trupanion, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trupanion: NAIC Suggests Investigations Into Veterinarian Solicitation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 14, 2018.