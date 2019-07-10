Van Berkom & Associates Has Lowered Its U S Silica Hldgs (SLCA) Position by $794,546 as Stock Price Declined; Tiverton Asset Management Stake in Simon Property Group (SPG) Has Trimmed by $1.17 Million

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 6,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,917 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 8,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $163.88. About 1.31 million shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE PROPERTY NOI GROWTH WAS 2.3%; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 19/03/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 46,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.69M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.14M, down from 3.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in U S Silica Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $963.45 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.09% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $12.73. About 1.94M shares traded or 23.19% up from the average. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 58.83% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA BUYS EP MINERALS FOR $750M; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica 1Q Tons Sold Rose 22%; 23/03/2018 – EP MINERALS TO BE BOUGHT BY U.S. SILICA; 02/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Aimmune, Exits U.S. Silica; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Expects to Close $750M Acquisition of EP Minerals by End of April; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 Rating To U.S. Silica’s Proposed Credit Facility; Outlook Is Stable; 24/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 8 Days; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Sees 2018 Tax Rate 18%-20%; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Provides Update On Capital Allocation Plan; 19/03/2018 – US Silica Sees Deal Closing by Month’s End

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 16,078 shares to 25,377 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laureate Education Inc by 516,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tivity Health Inc.

Analysts await U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, down 107.81% or $0.69 from last year’s $0.64 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0.06% or 5,300 shares in its portfolio. Miles reported 0.22% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). 7,400 were accumulated by Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership. Fjarde Ap reported 94,801 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 3,044 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Atwood & Palmer Inc reported 155 shares. Asset Mngmt One stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.31% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). National Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.03% stake. Johnson Grp reported 35 shares. Spc Finance owns 0.06% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 1,434 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Reilly Advisors Ltd has invested 0.01% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Amer Int Gru Inc reported 0.09% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 139,792 shares to 256,602 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northeast Utilities by 14,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $2.98 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.98 per share. SPG’s profit will be $909.26M for 13.75 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.97% negative EPS growth.

