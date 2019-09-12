Van Berkom & Associates Cut Its Grand Canyon Ed (LOPE) Holding by $8.01 Million; Thor Inds (THO) Share Price Declined While Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Lowered Stake by $815,538

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (LOPE) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 68,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.04% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.78M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Ed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $109.5. About 94,896 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 2 Water Restrictions Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park; 09/03/2018 – U.S. miners seek reversal of uranium mining ban near Grand Canyon; 05/03/2018 Sa’ Nyu Wa Turns 1: World’s Only Fine Dining Experience With Grand Canyon Views Marks 1st Anniversary; 11/04/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC LOPE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $101; 20/04/2018 – DJ Grand Canyon Education Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOPE); 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q NET REV. $275.7M, EST. $274.0M; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park to Open Tuesday, May 15 for 2018 Season; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52, EST. $1.39; 23/04/2018 – Grand Canyon University To Celebrate The Largest Graduating Class In Its 69-Year History

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 14,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $119.46 million, down from 2.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.26. About 442,217 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-DRILLING APPROVAL GRANTED FOR CU-PB-ZN TARGET AT THOR, WA-VMS.AX; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 60,688 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $92.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Virtu Finl Inc by 578,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in 21 Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.39, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold LOPE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 41.96 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 44,316 shares. Susquehanna International Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 12,708 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Limited reported 0% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 32,798 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Riverbridge Partners Ltd Liability Co invested 2.65% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). D E Shaw & has 88,699 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 3,800 were accumulated by Fosun Intl Limited. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 449,204 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Group reported 2,857 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Country Club Na owns 3,518 shares. Principal Finance Grp Incorporated holds 7,325 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Com Bank holds 15,455 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 131 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 7.55% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.06 per share. LOPE’s profit will be $55.11 million for 24.01 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Grand Canyon Education, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Analysts await Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.63 EPS, down 2.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.67 per share. THO’s profit will be $93.32M for 8.02 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual EPS reported by Thor Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.21% negative EPS growth.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold THO shares while 107 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.30% more from 46.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsr Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% or 7,835 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.04% stake. Oakbrook Invs Limited has invested 0.02% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp reported 76 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 3,173 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Midas Mgmt Corp has 0.54% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 21,200 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bancorp has invested 0.04% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Harris Assocs LP invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Van Berkom & Associates reported 859,026 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Art Advsrs Ltd holds 0.02% or 4,991 shares in its portfolio.