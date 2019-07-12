Van Berkom & Associates Has Boosted Globus Med (GMED) Position; Texas Instruments (TXN) Shareholder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Raised Holding by $496,928 as Stock Value Rose

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 4,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,239 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.22 million, up from 110,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $118.07. About 1.16 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Globus Med Inc (GMED) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 82,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.17 million, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Globus Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $41.28. About 200,466 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 12.26% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC – SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES IN RATE OF IMPLANT SUBSIDENCE WERE OBSERVED IN BOTH GROUPS; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC – RADIOGRAPHIC EVIDENCE CONFIRMED SOLID FUSION WAS ACHIEVED IN 100% OF LEVELS TREATED IN BOTH GROUPS; 05/04/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Launch of ELSA® Expandable Lateral Spacer System; 06/03/2018 Fovia combines XStream® HDVR® with Robotic Guidance and Navigation to Optimize Patient Care; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Sales $695M-$690M; 12/03/2018 – globus medical inc. | sp-fix® spinous process fixation plate, | K180156 | 03/07/2018 |; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL: POSITIVE RESULTS FOR DISC-DISEASE TREATMENT; 06/03/2018 – Globus Medical Enters Trauma Market; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50; 25/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 115,171 shares to 1.95 million shares, valued at $72.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. Another trade for 9,270 shares valued at $936,455 was sold by Flessner Kyle M. Kozanian Hagop H also sold $929,627 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. $2.34 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by Ilan Haviv on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $683,813 were sold by BLINN MARK A. Shares for $145,203 were sold by Barker Ellen on Thursday, January 31. On Friday, January 25 Van Haren Julie sold $402,732 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 3,953 shares.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VFH) by 17,490 shares to 33,414 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

