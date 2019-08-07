Van Berkom & Associates Upped Thor Inds (THO) Stake by $5.25 Million; Stock Declined; Align Technology (ALGN) Shareholder Riverpark Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $4.60 Million

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 84,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 829,632 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.74M, up from 744,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $54.32. About 839,138 shares traded or 1.43% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 35.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 16,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 29,772 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47M, down from 45,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $188.44. About 1.22 million shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Net $95.9M; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology: Plan in Addition to Existing $300 Million Authorization; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Hosts 2018 Investor Day; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Accused of Breach of Noncompete Provisions of Contract; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens lnvisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms 2Q and Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN SAYS SDC SEEKS TO BLOCK INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.02% stake. The United Kingdom-based Artemis Mngmt Llp has invested 0.1% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 60,700 shares. Smithfield Tru Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability reported 765 shares stake. Natl Ins Tx invested 0.26% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Kentucky Retirement Systems Fund holds 1,447 shares. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 182,251 shares stake. Srs Invest Management Limited Liability accumulated 26,059 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Zwj Inv Counsel accumulated 1,600 shares. Tcw Grp holds 1.15% or 422,161 shares in its portfolio. 4,276 are owned by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Lc. Numerixs Technology Incorporated accumulated 2,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0.1% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $96.38 million for 41.32 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $318,228 activity.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 8,391 shares to 746,067 shares, valued at $60.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Re Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 16,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75M shares, and cut its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Markets holds 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 9,871 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.01% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 85,282 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 28,445 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp owns 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 3,674 shares. 7,339 are owned by Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Co. Copeland Capital Mgmt Llc reported 207,434 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0.02% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,376 shares. Federated Pa holds 0% or 29,961 shares in its portfolio. M&T National Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Weik Management holds 0.42% or 13,930 shares in its portfolio. Ls Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Sit Inv Associate accumulated 15,075 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 680,000 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 1.39M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity.