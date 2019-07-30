Van Berkom & Associates Has Lowered Its Position in Chemed New (CHE) by $1.17 Million; Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position by $732,195 as Market Valuation Rose

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 13,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,512 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 48,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $56.93. About 9.64 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Chemed Corp New (CHE) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 3,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 253,071 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.00M, down from 256,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Chemed Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $10.04 during the last trading session, reaching $396.05. About 150,956 shares traded or 47.78% up from the average. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 1.43% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.23 EPS, up 5.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $3.07 per share. CHE’s profit will be $51.49M for 30.65 P/E if the $3.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.36 actual EPS reported by Chemed Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.87% negative EPS growth.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 84,648 shares to 829,632 shares, valued at $51.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 82,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (NASDAQ:DXPE).

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.