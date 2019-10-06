Van Berkom & Associates Increases Position in Ormat Technologies (ORA); Sol Capital Management Co Stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) Has Increased as Market Valuation Declined

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 321,533 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.38 million, up from 305,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $75.05. About 171,120 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 16/05/2018 – Hawaii’s Erupting Volcano Too Close for Ormat Geothermal Plant; 11/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – MANAGEMENT IDENTIFIED ERROR IN CO’S QTR ENDED MARCH 31 FINANCIAL STATEMENT PRESENTATION OF DEFERRED INCOME TAX ASSETS & LIABILITIES; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT 1Q REV. $184.0M, EST. $175.4M; 28/05/2018 – Lava flow stalls, sparing Hawaii geothermal plant from more damage; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Lava Continues to Flow, May Reach Other Wells and Areas of Puna Facility; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – DECISION TO RESTATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IS BASED ON CONCLUSION THAT THERE WERE ERRORS IN INCOME TAX PROVISION; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – RELATED TO RESTATEMENT OF STATEMENTS, TO MAKE REVISIONS TO ITEMS IN CERTAIN QTRLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2016, 2015; 22/05/2018 – ORMAT CLOSES $33.4M PARTNERSHIP TRANSACTION FOR POWER PLANT; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N – DECISION TO RESTATE THESE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IS BASED ON CONCLUSION THAT THERE WERE ERRORS IN INCOME TAX PROVISION; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N – EXPECT 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $368.0 MLN AND $378.0 MLN FOR FULL YEAR

Sol Capital Management Co increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 31.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co bought 6,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 27,233 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, up from 20,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $62.24. About 4.58 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 10 investors sold ORA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.96% more from 21.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 247 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com. Quantbot Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 301 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 1,383 shares. Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.17% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Mivtachim The Workers Social Fund (Under Special Management) holds 538,250 shares. Penn Cap Management reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Glenmede Trust Na holds 547,116 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 175,518 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 667,565 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 17,818 shares in its portfolio. Atria Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 45,544 shares in its portfolio. 181,641 were accumulated by Jupiter Asset Mgmt. Texas-based Eagle Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Ontario – Canada-based Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Manufacturers Life Company The stated it has 24,747 shares.

