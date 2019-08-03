Van Berkom & Associates Has Lifted Intl Fcstone (INTL) Position by $1.96 Million; Shufro Rose & Co Has Lowered Its Position in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by $4.41 Million as Stock Price Declined

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (INTL) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 51,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.03% . The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.69M, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Intl Fcstone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $745.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 69,814 shares traded or 15.81% up from the average. INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) has declined 23.72% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.72% the S&P500. Some Historical INTL News: 08/05/2018 – IntlFCStone Presenting at Conference May 10; 07/05/2018 – INTL FCStone Inc. to Participate in East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference; 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 SOY CROP EST. RAISED TO 115.9M TONS BY FCSTONE; 17/05/2018 – FCStone hints at downward revisions for Brazil corn due to drought; 31/05/2018 – Blockchain and cryptocurrency startup Paxos raises $65 million; 02/05/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 WINTER CORN CROP EST. CUT TO 60.5M TONS: FCSTONE; 07/03/2018 – Derivsource: INTL FCStone Enhances Structured Products Online Calculator (SPOC) with Custom Pricing Functionality; 23/03/2018 – IntlFCStone Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – IntlFCStone Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – INDIA MAY HAVE RECORD SUGAR CROP IN 2019 ON WEATHER: FCSTONE

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 88.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 244,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 31,171 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $567,000, down from 276,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 4.74 million shares traded or 4.81% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 08/05/2018 – TELESTE OYJ – TELESTE’S SUBSIDIARY CABLEWAY SIGNS A NEW THREE-YEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH VODAFONE GERMANY; 13/04/2018 – ITALY’S OPEN FIBER SAYS HAS EXTENDED ULTRABROADBAND ACCORD WITH VODAFONE TO COVER 271 ITALIAN CITIES; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE AND IDEA CONTINUE TO MAKE GOOD PROGRESS IN SECURING REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR MERGER; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – CLOSES US$11.5 BLN SEC-REGISTERED BOND OFFERING; 30/03/2018 – VODAFONE SHARED SERVICES PLANS OUTSOURCING FACILITIES: MENA; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom CEO says Vodafone, Liberty Tie-up Unacceptable (Video); 15/05/2018 – Vittorio Colao rang the changes at Vodafone – not on a BlackBerry; 26/04/2018 – FITCH: INFRATEL-INDUS MERGER REFLECTS INDIA TELCO CASH PRESSURE

More notable recent INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: IRDM,CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Welcomes Drone Delivery Canada as an International Designation Member – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Drone Delivery Canada Awarded Its First US Patent for Its Proprietary Drone Delivery Technology – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Northern Vertex Reports Best Quarter to Date, Production Results for June and Heap Leach Test Study Conducted at Moss Gold Mine, Arizona – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gold steadies, eyes weekly gain as dollar eases on weak U.S. data – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 56,146 shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $62.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) by 3,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,071 shares, and cut its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold INTL shares while 32 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 12.90 million shares or 2.59% less from 13.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Intl Gru holds 0% or 11,774 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 0% or 2.43 million shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0% stake. Fmr Limited Co owns 504,731 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0.01% invested in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) for 15,754 shares. New York-based Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 39,361 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Co has 0% invested in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) for 6,546 shares. Van Berkom & Assoc invested in 1.75 million shares or 2.15% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 6,839 shares stake. Parkside Financial Bank And Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) for 12 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 100,627 shares stake. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.11% or 90,097 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 12,900 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Lc stated it has 0.41% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL).

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $998.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 17,425 shares to 28,580 shares, valued at $17.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 66,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 406,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.