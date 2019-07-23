Van Berkom & Associates Has Increased Its Holding in Thor Inds (THO) by $5.25 Million as Shares Declined; Shareholder Scholtz & Company Has Raised Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Stake

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 84,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 829,632 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.74M, up from 744,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $57.13. About 969,260 shares traded or 19.82% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-DRILLING APPROVAL GRANTED FOR CU-PB-ZN TARGET AT THOR, WA-VMS.AX; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 14/03/2018 – The Wrap: `Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Play Imaginary Hitler in `Jojo Rabbit’; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 08/03/2018 – Thor Mining to Concentrate Resources on Three Key Projects; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 20.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 19,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,090 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, up from 95,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.74. About 219,910 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has risen 7.70% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 15/03/2018 Viper Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 22-23; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEES FY PRODUCTION 15.5 TO 16.5 MBOE/D; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q OPER INCOME $62.4M, EST. $61.2M; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 27/03/2018 – Viper Networks and Apollo Announce First African Project Deployment; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $24; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United; 21/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 0.03% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 93,151 shares. Acg Wealth has 0.06% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). 618,855 were reported by Chilton Investment Comm Llc. Sei reported 97,200 shares. Guggenheim Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 9,933 shares. The Georgia-based Synovus Fincl has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Scout Invests reported 674,971 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Com, a Maryland-based fund reported 4,480 shares. First Mercantile Trust owns 2,795 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. First Republic Invest holds 0% or 11,539 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Lc holds 0.17% or 194,561 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0.08% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation owns 27,817 shares. Thomas Story Son Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.37% or 41,925 shares. Carlson Lp, Texas-based fund reported 280,000 shares.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Primoris Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 33,200 shares to 2.66M shares, valued at $55.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ:HURN) by 80,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 9,175 shares to 8,150 shares, valued at $346,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tactile Systems Technology by 11,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,775 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

