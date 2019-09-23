Van Berkom & Associates Has Raised Its Position in Ormat Technologies (ORA) by $1.02 Million as Share Value Rose; Sector Gamma As Stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) Has Lowered as Stock Price Rose

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 321,533 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.38M, up from 305,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $73.21. About 195,920 shares traded or 6.93% up from the average. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 16/05/2018 – Ormat Announces That It Will Restate Its Second, Third and Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Financial Statements; Announces Delay in Filing Its First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – UPDATE FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE TO INCLUDE FINANCIAL CONTRIBUTION OF U.S. GEOTHERMAL’S ASSETS; 03/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies Signs $125 Million Non-Recourse Finance Agreement with OPIC for the Platanares Geothermal Power Plant in Hon; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Restatement Is Expected to Impact the “Income Tax (Provision) Benefit” Line Item in the Company’s Statements of Operations; 16/04/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – ORMAT, THROUGH VIRIDITY, WILL FINANCE, CONSTRUCT, OWN AND OPERATE PROJECTS; 08/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – NIL 2, THIRD UNIT OF SARULLA GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANT, COMMENCED COMMERCIAL OPERATION, BRINGING PROJECT TO FULL CAPACITY OF 330 MW; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Approaching Lava Covered the Wellheads of Two Geothermal Wells; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – DECISION TO RESTATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IS BASED ON CONCLUSION THAT THERE WERE ERRORS IN INCOME TAX PROVISION; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT 1Q EPS 88C; 22/05/2018 – ORMAT CLOSES $33.4M PARTNERSHIP TRANSACTION FOR POWER PLANT

Sector Gamma As decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As sold 76,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 687,260 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.80 million, down from 763,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $83.58. About 7.18M shares traded or 49.82% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 28/03/2018 – Abbott has invested an undisclosed amount in Bigfoot Biomedical, a start-up creating diabetes care devices and systems; 13/05/2018 – Carina Lorenz, Timothy Abbott; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT SPEAKS AT PRESS CONFERENCE IN SANTA FE; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.88 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

