Van Berkom & Associates Stake in Ormat Technologies (ORA) Raised by $1.02 Million; Sather Financial Group Has Raised Bank New York Mellon (BK) Holding by $7.58 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 67.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 172,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 425,448 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.78 million, up from 253,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 3.95 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 09/04/2018 – 15XC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/04/2018 – 58GZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/04/2018 – 36JM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Steven D. Black Elected to Board; 29/05/2018 – 73ND: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/05/2018 – 59ZO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/03/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Early Redemption(s); 06/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades three classes of UK Housing Association Notes issued by Finance for Residential Social Housing PLC (Fresh); 15/05/2018 – 75BS: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE OF $4.2 BILLION, INCREASED 9%

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 321,533 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.38 million, up from 305,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $73.21. About 195,920 shares traded or 6.93% up from the average. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Puna Complex Represented Approximately $90M of Net Assets on Co’s Balance Sheet at March 3; 28/05/2018 – Lava flow stalls, sparing Hawaii geothermal plant from more damage; 16/03/2018 – ORMAT: NO CHANGE TO OPERATIONAL REPORTED ON MARCH 1, 2018; 31/05/2018 – Ormat: Lava Burned Substation of Puna Complex, Warehouse in Hawaii; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT 1Q ADJ. EPS 48C, EST. 56C; 23/04/2018 – News On U.S. Geothermal Inc. (HTM) Now Under ORA; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Has Insurance Policies Including Coverage of Up to $100M in Event of Volcanic Eruptions and Earthquake; 27/03/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – ENTERS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH AFFILIATES OF ISRAEL’S MIGDAL GROUP TO PROVIDE CO WITH A $100.0 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED LOAN; 27/03/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, REPORTS CLOSING OF $100M DEBT FINANCING; 03/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies Signs $125 Million Non-Recourse Finance Agreement with OPIC for the Platanares Geothermal Power Plant in Honduras

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $526.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 12,342 shares to 61,151 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Sabal Tru reported 10,438 shares stake. Summit Financial Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.09% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) has 193 shares. Cacti Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.19% or 654,980 shares. Hikari Tsushin Incorporated stated it has 231,266 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 4.69M shares. Caprock Inc holds 9,391 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 3.67M shares. Utah Retirement System reported 162,761 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Van Eck Associates owns 23,461 shares for 0% of their portfolio. River Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 84 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stifel Fincl has 0.04% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). United Automobile Association owns 2.09 million shares. Ally Fincl has 49,140 shares.

