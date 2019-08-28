Van Berkom & Associates Continues to Hold Stake in Intl Fcstone (INTL); Royal Bank Of Canada Trimmed Its Range Res (Call) (RRC) Stake as Share Price Declined

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased its stake in Range Res Corp (Call) (RRC) by 99.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 2.43M shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 400 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4,000, down from 2.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Range Res Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $882.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.51. About 4.13M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INFORMED BY OPERATOR OF AN INCIDENT AT PERLAK OILFIELD IN INDONESIA; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CEO JEFF VENTURA COMMENTS ON CALL; 11/04/2018 – Colombian Regulator Drops Penalty Against Range Resources Ltd. Consortium; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH A SYNDICATE OF TWENTY-SEVEN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS HAS A MAXIMUM FACILITY SIZE OF $4 BLN; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WILDHORSE CFR TO B2 POSITIVE, AFFIRMS CAA1 NOTES RATING; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS IN FUTURE; 07/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – RANGE – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $4 BLN, A BORROWING BASE OF $3.0 BLN, TOTAL LENDER COMMITMENTS OF $2.0 BLN; 12/04/2018 – RANGE: RETIREMENT OF EVP, COO RAY N. WALKER

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (INTL) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 51,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.03% . The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.69M, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Intl Fcstone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $724.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $37.83. About 9,061 shares traded. INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) has declined 23.72% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.72% the S&P500. Some Historical INTL News: 08/03/2018 – INTL FCStone Financial Honored as Best Independent FCM in 2018 CTA Intelligence Awards; 08/05/2018 – INTL FCSTONE INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.15; 07/03/2018 – Derivsource: INTL FCStone Enhances Structured Products Online Calculator (SPOC) with Custom Pricing Functionality; 18/04/2018 – INDIA MAY HAVE RECORD SUGAR CROP IN 2019 ON WEATHER: FCSTONE; 08/05/2018 – IntlFCStone Presenting at Conference May 10; 09/05/2018 – IntlFCStone Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – INTL FCStone Inc. to Participate in East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference; 22/05/2018 – INTL FCStone Financial Selects Mediant’s Technology for Investor Communications; 02/05/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 SOY CROP ESTIMATE RAISED TO 117M TONS BY FCSTONE; 08/05/2018 – INTL FCStone 2Q EPS $1.18

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (Put) (NYSE:DHI) by 141,400 shares to 152,400 shares, valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 47,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM).

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glacier Peak Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 68,340 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Gagnon Secs Lc owns 19,428 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc owns 274,790 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorp owns 795 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 580,470 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Moreover, Valley Natl Advisers has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 64 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 0% or 71,187 shares. Moreover, Putnam Investments Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Sg Americas Secs Limited Com owns 38,087 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs owns 32,201 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Fuller Thaler Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 4.19M shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 1.57 million shares. Creative Planning holds 23,379 shares. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 1.11M shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $462,403 activity. The insider GRAY STEVEN D bought $175,390. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,997 was made by FUNK JAMES M on Monday, March 11.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “22 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Range Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. Announces Transition of Leadership – Business Wire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Trump Feeds Oil Markets False Hope – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Range Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 5,734 shares to 439,154 shares, valued at $108.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 92,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).