Van Berkom & Associates Position in Miller Herman (MLHR) Has Cut by $1.97 Million as Market Value Rose; Professional Advisory Services Position in Accenture Plc (ACN) Lifted as Market Valuation Rose

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Miller Herman Inc (MLHR) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 56,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.37% . The institutional investor held 1.78 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.61M, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Miller Herman Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $40.94. About 175,176 shares traded. Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) has risen 21.39% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MLHR News: 16/05/2018 – MLHR May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Drop; 21/04/2018 – DJ Herman Miller Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLHR); 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller Sees 4Q EPS 49c-EPS 53c; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q Adj EPS 50c; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q EPS 49c; 07/03/2018 Herman Miller: Andrew Lock, President, Herman Miller International, Will Retire, Effective July 31; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER 3Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 49C; 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Herman Miller: Lock’s Successor Will Be Named in Near Future

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 1,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 89,739 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.80M, up from 87,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $196.99. About 1.10M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 26/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTORS FOR CALGARY,; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp to Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing to Accenture; 14/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant For SAP Application Services, Worldwide; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New; 28/03/2018 – Accenture Launches Cloud-Based Analytics Utility to Help U.S. Banks Improve Risk-Management and Other Functions; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Again Named Technology Advisory House of the Year by Energy Risk Magazine; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Opens Digital Ad-Buying Division, Further Encroaching on Agencies’ Turf; 04/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies

Analysts await Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.79 EPS, up 14.49% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.69 per share. MLHR’s profit will be $46.66 million for 12.96 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Herman Miller, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.