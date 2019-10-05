Van Berkom & Associates Lifted Its Ormat Technologies (ORA) Holding by $1.02 Million; Panagora Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding in World Fuel Services (INT) by $7.74 Million as Shares Rose

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 321,533 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.38M, up from 305,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $75.05. About 171,120 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 16/03/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS FILING OF ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K; 15/03/2018 New Scientific Analysis Confirms Ormat’s Geothermal Expansion Project Presents a Significant Threat to Mammoth Lakes’ Groundwat; 03/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies Signs $125 Million Non-Recourse Finance Agreement with OPIC for the Platanares Geothermal Power Plant in Honduras; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Significant Physical Damage or Extended Shut-Dn of Puna Facilities Could Have Adverse Impact on Busines; 28/05/2018 – ORMAT PROVIDES UPDATE ON PUNA GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANT; 08/05/2018 – Sarulla Geothermal Power Plant Expands to 330 MW With Third and Final Unit Commencing Commercial Operation; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – TAKING ELECTRICITY GENERATION OFFLINE TO SECURE PUNA FACILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH EMERGENCY RESPONSE PLAN; 11/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 28/05/2018 – Lava flow stalls, sparing Hawaii geothermal plant from more damage; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – SHUTTING DOWN ALL GEOTHERMAL WELLS TO SECURE PUNA FACILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH EMERGENCY RESPONSE PLAN

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in World Fuel Services Corp (INT) by 849.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 221,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The institutional investor held 247,109 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.89 million, up from 26,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in World Fuel Services Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.76. About 208,094 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – TOTAL OF 4.9 BLN GALLONS OF FUEL SOLD IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Rev $9.18B; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – QTRLY REV $9181.3 MLN VS $8194.3 MLN; 27/04/2018 – World Fuel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q EPS 46c; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q REV. $9.18B, EST. $9.12B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold INT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 59.54 million shares or 1.20% less from 60.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Partners reported 0.04% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Retail Bank Of Mellon has 0.01% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Hussman Strategic, Maryland-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 21,598 shares. Cibc World Markets has 30,694 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal General Group Inc Public has 146,659 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur accumulated 39,658 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 32,800 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp accumulated 67,434 shares. Sterling Capital has invested 0.02% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Mariner Llc invested in 16,725 shares. Orrstown Fincl Serv holds 65 shares. Walthausen Co Limited Liability Corp accumulated 226,280 shares or 1.08% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 113,857 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 98,097 shares to 3,799 shares, valued at $141,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 77,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,720 shares, and cut its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS).