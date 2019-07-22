Van Berkom & Associates Position in Dxp Enterprises New (DXPE) Boosted by $1.59 Million as Valuation Rose; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Share Price Declined While Glynn Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (DXPE) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 41,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.52 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Dxp Enterprises Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $551.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $31.37. About 134,472 shares traded or 69.58% up from the average. DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) has declined 4.97% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical DXPE News: 09/03/2018 DXP Enterprises Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 9 Days; 24/04/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE – COS PLAN TO ADD PHASE 2 COMPONENT TO ONGOING PHASE 1B STUDY OF DXP-SURVIVAC WITH INCYTE’S EPACADOSTAT AND LOW DOSE CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE; 08/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises 1Q EPS 24c; 20/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises 4Q EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 24C, EST. 21C; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in DXP Enterprises; 02/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises: With more than a century of experience, DXP provides a single source for engineering, systems design, and; 08/05/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $285.9M, EST. $271.5M (2 EST.); 20/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27-28; 15/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises: DXP is seeking a VP of Biz Dev to join Supply Chain Services team within the East Coast or West Coast region!

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) by 27.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 32,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 87,007 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.13M, down from 119,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $222.26. About 1.26 million shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 7,566 shares to 685,829 shares, valued at $65.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 46,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Cardtronics Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold DXPE shares while 35 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 13.82 million shares or 1.57% less from 14.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,870 are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 12,221 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Rice Hall James And reported 43,614 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 5,352 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Incorporated stated it has 1,272 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) for 6,362 shares. Art Limited Liability Company owns 20,618 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The holds 6,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica National Bank invested in 15,789 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 164,827 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 44,077 shares. Frontier Cap Co Lc holds 781,517 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Moreover, Northern has 0% invested in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) for 201,861 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 2.47 million shares.

More notable recent DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cintas (CTAS) Beats Q3 Earnings, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on March 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE) CEO David Little on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ABB Hit by Surging Costs and Business Integration Challenges – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DXPE Has The Ammo To Get Over Its Near-Term Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91M for 205.80 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $16.87 million activity. Shares for $1.68M were sold by Klarich Lee. 40,000 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares with value of $8.65 million were sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D.