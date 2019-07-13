Van Berkom & Associates Trimmed Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Position; Otonomy (OTIC) Sentiment Is 0.77

Otonomy (OTIC) investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.07, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 17 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 22 sold and decreased their stakes in Otonomy. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 14.91 million shares, down from 16.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Otonomy in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 15 Increased: 11 New Position: 6.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN) stake by 5.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 80,572 shares as Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN)’s stock declined 11.41%. The Van Berkom & Associates Inc holds 1.43 million shares with $67.71M value, down from 1.51 million last quarter. Huron Consulting Group Inc now has $1.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.6. About 75,355 shares traded or 11.38% up from the average. Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) has risen 28.77% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical HURN News: 07/05/2018 – Huron Consulting Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 14; 03/04/2018 – Dir Moody Sells 804 Of Huron Consulting Group Inc; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 01/05/2018 – HURON CONSULTING 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 19C, EST. 48C; 09/05/2018 – HURON CONSULTING GROUP HOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON EXECUTIVE PAY; 29/03/2018 – HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC – AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY EXTENDS MATURITY DATE FROM MARCH 31, 2020 TO MARCH 23, 2023; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 1% of Huron Consulting; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Huron Consulting

Pura Vida Investments Llc holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Otonomy, Inc. for 993,463 shares. 683 Capital Management Llc owns 1.10 million shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tpg Group Holdings (Sbs) Advisors Inc. has 0.11% invested in the company for 2.16 million shares. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Management Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. First Manhattan Co, a New York-based fund reported 2.98 million shares.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. The company has market cap of $77.33 million. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It currently has negative earnings. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes.

Analysts await Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.50 earnings per share, down 13.64% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.44 per share. After $-0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Otonomy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.21% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Huron Consulting (NASDAQ:HURN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Huron Consulting had 4 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. Barrington maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Barrington maintained Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HURN’s profit will be $13.74 million for 22.33 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Huron Consulting Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.