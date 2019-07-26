Van Berkom & Associates Has Increased Stake in Thor Inds (THO) as Market Valuation Declined; Nike Cl B (NKE) Share Value Declined While Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Decreased by $362,208 Its Holding

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 84,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 829,632 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.74 million, up from 744,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $59.93. About 296,204 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES INC – QTR END CONSOLIDATED RV BACKLOG UP 33.9% TO $2.80 BLN; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor; 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Thor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO); 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 4,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,178 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 10,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $87.72. About 2.27M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update; 16/03/2018 – Second Top Nike Executive Departs Amid Complaints of Workplace Behavior; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse brand loses chief marketing officer to Supreme- Bloomberg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Re Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 16,270 shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $67.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 53,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31M shares, and cut its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $202,880 activity.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71M and $310.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,962 shares to 42,375 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc New Com (NYSE:AME).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.