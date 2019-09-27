Van Berkom & Associates Has Raised Primoris Svcs (PRIM) Stake By $11.74 Million; Ngam Advisors LP Has Lifted Omnicom Group (OMC) Stake By $400,788

Ngam Advisors Lp increased Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) stake by 22.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ngam Advisors Lp acquired 4,948 shares as Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)’s stock rose 1.58%. The Ngam Advisors Lp holds 27,406 shares with $2.25 million value, up from 22,458 last quarter. Omnicom Group Inc now has $16.90B valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $77.69. About 502,944 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 15/05/2018 – BBDO New York Named Agency Of The Year At Four Major Award Shows; 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity; 24/05/2018 – Publicis starts test phase of “Marcel” internal network aimed at performance boost; 26/04/2018 – Jenny Glover Joins Juniper Park\TBWA as Executive Creative Director; 24/05/2018 – OMNICOM HOLDERS BACK PROPOSAL ON THRESHOLD FOR CALLING MEETINGS; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Mark O’Brien as Oper Chief of Brand Consulting Group; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EBITA $449.2M; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA COMMUNICATIONS; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Creates Global Experiential Practice Area; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom to Buy Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business in Japan

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased Primoris Svcs Corp (PRIM) stake by 22.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Van Berkom & Associates Inc acquired 587,063 shares as Primoris Svcs Corp (PRIM)’s stock declined 3.19%. The Van Berkom & Associates Inc holds 3.25 million shares with $68.03M value, up from 2.66 million last quarter. Primoris Svcs Corp now has $993.64 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.49. About 32,425 shares traded. Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) has declined 21.50% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PRIM News: 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES TO BUY WILLBROS; 13/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – AWARD IS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF A 178 MWAC SOLAR ELECTRIC GENERATING FACILITY LOCATED IN WEST TEXAS; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – TO ACQUIRE WILLBROS GROUP INC IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 30/03/2018 – AMZN: Chaos at @amazon – they just fired most of their consultants and lobbyists. Bezos is rattled. – ! $AMZN; 19/04/2018 – PRIMORIS GETS 4 NEW MSAS W/ APPROX VALUE $63M; 08/05/2018 – Primoris Services 1Q EPS 1c; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services: Puts Enterprise Value at Approximately $100 Million; 08/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES 1Q REV. $504.1M, EST. $487.0M; 27/04/2018 – $WFM.DE, AMZN: This is not a joke. Nobody @WholeFoods or @amazon noticed the problem with calling an Asian restaurant “Yellow Fever.” This was okayed all the way up the chain & actually got built; 08/05/2018 – Primoris Services Sees 2018 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.70

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold PRIM shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 38.36 million shares or 4.80% more from 36.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 27,848 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 15,351 shares. Petrus Trust Lta invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 17,707 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Van Berkom And has invested 1.98% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Art Llc stated it has 13,810 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Huntington Savings Bank has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hillcrest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 510,858 shares. Alps Advisors holds 0% or 17,102 shares. Paloma Mngmt holds 12,585 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 474 shares. Eagle Asset owns 301,189 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) stake by 3,130 shares to 682,699 valued at $70.75M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ:HURN) stake by 10,652 shares and now owns 1.42M shares. Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Omnicom Group has $88 highest and $8100 lowest target. $84.25’s average target is 8.44% above currents $77.69 stock price. Omnicom Group had 7 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 15. Citigroup maintained Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) rating on Monday, September 9. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $8600 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Century Companies Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Citigroup owns 0.01% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 180,049 shares. Dupont Capital Corporation holds 0% or 1,699 shares. Alberta Invest Management owns 271,100 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Co reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). 3,055 were accumulated by Bryn Mawr Tru. Moreover, Qs Ltd Liability Co has 0.18% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Sterling Cap Ltd owns 9,935 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc holds 40,116 shares. Highland Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.19% or 40,000 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd stated it has 80,252 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Strategic Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Brinker Capital Inc owns 27,482 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Asset Mngmt Gru has 0.38% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).