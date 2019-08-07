Van Berkom & Associates Has Cut Holding in Fox Factory Hldg (FOXF) by $7.18 Million as Share Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Cut by $7.39 Million Its Stake

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Fox Factory Hldg Corp (FOXF) by 9.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 104,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The institutional investor held 990,347 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.22M, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Fox Factory Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.35. About 151,667 shares traded. Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has risen 63.26% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXF News: 13/03/2018 Fox Factory Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Mar. 20; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding 1Q EPS 55c; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.86; 02/05/2018 – FOX FACTORY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 43C TO 49C, EST. 46C; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 02/04/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Corp. vs SRAM, LLC | FWD Entered | 04/02/2018; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Sales $555M-$575M; 18/04/2018 – Fox Factory, Inc. vs SRAM, LLC | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fox Factory Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOXF); 23/05/2018 – Fox Factory Presenting at Conference Jun 6

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 29.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 63,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 153,986 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.16M, down from 217,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $134.2. About 17.13M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivity Health Inc by 1.05 million shares to 3.19 million shares, valued at $55.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 352,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61M shares, and has risen its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold FOXF shares while 57 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.82 million shares or 1.87% less from 36.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors owns 18 shares. Fmr Limited Liability accumulated 533,779 shares or 0% of the stock. 31,959 were accumulated by Macquarie Group Ltd. California Employees Retirement holds 0% or 44,720 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs has invested 0.04% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Signaturefd Ltd Llc owns 46 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bankshares accumulated 69,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mawer has invested 0.13% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc has 0.03% invested in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) for 3,864 shares. 53 are owned by Macroview Invest Ltd Liability Company. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 4 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Ltd Llc invested in 0.27% or 3.13M shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has 0.01% invested in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) for 51,352 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 30,715 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors holds 0% or 6,380 shares.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 204,311 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 8,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Cap Management Inc holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 485,043 shares. The Massachusetts-based Birch Hill Investment Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 4.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 122,072 are held by Schmidt P J Invest Mgmt Inc. Verition Fund Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.08% stake. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 2.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Frontier Invest Management Company holds 2.12% or 289,677 shares. Staley Cap Advisers holds 5.85% or 670,067 shares. Cibc Asset holds 1.48 million shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Family Capital stated it has 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Columbus Hill Cap Mngmt Lp, New Jersey-based fund reported 253,403 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 3.09% or 20.42M shares. 50,226 were reported by Menlo Advisors Lc. Cahill Advsr Inc holds 0.74% or 15,107 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 29,748 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc holds 3.59% or 93,556 shares in its portfolio.