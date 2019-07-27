Van Berkom & Associates Cut Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Position by $3.79 Million; Lipe & Dalton Trimmed Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $1.24 Million

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 80,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.43M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.71M, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Huron Consulting Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.84. About 57,597 shares traded. Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) has risen 28.77% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical HURN News: 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting 1Q Rev $193.7M; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting Sees FY Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.40; 01/05/2018 – HURON CONSULTING 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 19C, EST. 48C; 02/04/2018 – Press Ganey Announces New Leadership Model to Support the Transformational Journey; 01/05/2018 – HURN SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.10 TO $2.40, EST. $2.24; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Huron Consulting; 14/05/2018 – Huron Consulting at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 1% of Huron Consulting; 10/04/2018 – Huron Consulting Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 45.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 20,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,742 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 45,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 84,648 shares to 829,632 shares, valued at $51.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laureate Education Inc by 516,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tivity Health Inc.

Analysts await Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HURN’s profit will be $13.73M for 22.85 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Huron Consulting Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) news were published by: Digitaljournal.com which released: “Huron Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Webcast – Press Release – Digital Journal” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Volatility 101: Should Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Have Dropped 22%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Huron’s Sarika Amin Named One of Consulting Magazine’s 2019 Rising Stars – Business Wire” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Huron Consulting rallies due to updated guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.60, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold HURN shares while 38 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 20.03 million shares or 0.29% less from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Co stated it has 0% in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). Captrust Advsr holds 97 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). Advisory Ntwk Lc accumulated 20 shares. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). Sei Invests Communication has 24,756 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 5,152 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 1.20 million shares. Voya Investment Management Lc accumulated 8,949 shares. Hillsdale Invest Management owns 11,800 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 1.36 million shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 0.01% invested in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) for 583,683 shares. 3.07 million are owned by Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership. Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN).