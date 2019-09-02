Van Berkom & Associates Lowered Waddell & Reed Finl (WDR) Stake by $587,673; Leucadia National Raised Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Position by $4.21 Million as Valuation Rose

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 41,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 170,062 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27M, up from 128,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $98.08. About 1.12 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc. (WDR) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 34,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 2.61 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.06 million, down from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.17. About 797,944 shares traded. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has declined 9.56% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 21/05/2018 – Ailing Waddell & Reed Races the Clock — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Holding in Marrone Bio (Correct); 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281546 – WADDELL COMPRESSOR STATION; 20/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280742 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BAT 45; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281921 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BAT 45; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Atlantica Yield; 12/04/2018 – Axios: Scoop: Ricky Waddell is leaving the White House; 01/05/2018 – WADDELL & REED 1Q EPS 56C, EST. 54C; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282446 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BAT116; 12/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Changes

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 84,648 shares to 829,632 shares, valued at $51.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 352,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Tivity Health Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold WDR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.69 million shares or 0.19% less from 74.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Mgmt, California-based fund reported 794,684 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications holds 0% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 4,888 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc owns 6,178 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Com invested in 49,323 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 28,020 shares. Menta Llc, California-based fund reported 23,134 shares. The Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Van Berkom Associates Inc stated it has 1.43% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 30,332 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 49,162 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 175,449 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Co reported 10,473 shares. M&R Capital Management reported 4,664 shares.

Analysts await Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 29.31% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.58 per share. WDR’s profit will be $29.97M for 9.86 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 0.03% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 1.04 million shares. Leavell stated it has 2,155 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams owns 0.29% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 4,126 shares. 24,070 are held by Polaris Lc. Virtu Financial Limited Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 20 are owned by Archford Strategies Limited Liability. Baldwin Inv Mgmt Llc reported 6,595 shares. Rampart Management Ltd owns 1,386 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP holds 5,837 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc stated it has 1.40M shares. 1,087 were accumulated by Signaturefd Ltd. Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel holds 126,008 shares. 76 are owned by Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.06% or 1.43M shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 2,440 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

