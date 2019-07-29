Van Berkom & Associates Position In New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Was Has Lifted; Keycorp (KEY) Holder Meeder Asset Management Cut Position by $1.82 Million

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 42.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 121,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 162,356 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, down from 283,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.51. About 7.63 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 23/04/2018 – KEYCORP KEY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – KeyCorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Officer Mago Gifts 178 Of KeyCorp; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness; 29/05/2018 – KBR Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 172.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,078 shares as the company's stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,377 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 9,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 1.46M shares traded or 13.91% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Capital Ww stated it has 30.70M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa reported 7.33M shares. Putnam Invests Ltd holds 0.18% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 5.04 million shares. Fruth Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.1% or 15,641 shares. Oppenheimer & Communications holds 0.04% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 94,477 shares. The California-based Strategic Wealth Advsr Gp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Rafferty Asset Management Llc reported 232,113 shares. Foundry Limited Company holds 0.42% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 667,158 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 13,303 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.23% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 1.44M shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Johnson invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Bollard Grp Limited Com accumulated 124,730 shares.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 17,717 shares to 54,851 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ao Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Sba Communications Corp.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "AT&T: A Look At The 2 Key Metrics – Seeking Alpha" on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "KeyCorp Q2 reflects loan, deposit growth – Seeking Alpha" published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Are Insiders Selling KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock? – Yahoo Finance" on May 13, 2019.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.50M for 9.64 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance" on June 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "New Oriental Education's Enrollment Booms Artificially, but It Still Has a Solid Quarter – Motley Fool" published on April 23, 2019.