Van Berkom & Associates Holds Stake in Globus Med (GMED); Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Continues to Hold Stake in Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Globus Med Inc (GMED) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 137,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The institutional investor held 1.48M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.46M, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Globus Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $50.67. About 264,007 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 9.28% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 12/03/2018 – globus medical inc. | sp-fix® spinous process fixation plate, | K180156 | 03/07/2018 |; 06/03/2018 Fovia combines XStream® HDVR® with Robotic Guidance and Navigation to Optimize Patient Care; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL: POSITIVE RESULTS FOR DISC-DISEASE TREATMENT; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 02/04/2018 – globus medical, inc. | fortress™ radiopaque bone cement (fortre | K172269 | 03/27/2018 |; 06/04/2018 – DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES LTD DATC.NS SAYS UNIT DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES CORP HAS ACQUIRED 75% STAKE IN RJ GLOBUS SOLUTIONS INC; 28/03/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC GMED.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 12/03/2018 – globus medical, inc. | alvue balloon dilation system | K171939 | 03/07/2018 |; 05/04/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Launch of ELSA® Expandable Lateral Spacer System; 10/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Corporate Alliance Partnership with the Society of Lateral Access Surgery

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) by 16.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 256,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 1.79 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $576.66 million, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marketaxess Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.10B market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $10.09 during the last trading session, reaching $346.95. About 265,783 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $86.6B :MKTX US; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q REV. $114.7M, EST. $114.2M; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $3.7B :MKTX US; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Rev $114.7M; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q EPS $1.27, EST. $1.23; 11/04/2018 – MarketAxess to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKTX); 02/05/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for April 2018; 03/04/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for March 2018

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $18.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Koninklijke Phil Nv (NYSE:PHG) by 248,899 shares to 221 shares, valued at $10,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 13,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 787,907 shares, and cut its stake in Chefs Warehouse Ho (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold MKTX shares while 105 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 35.89 million shares or 1.81% less from 36.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts stated it has 0.02% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 48,908 shares. Davenport & Ltd Liability has invested 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Argent Tru Co holds 884 shares. The New York-based Kepos Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 47,351 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 3,405 are owned by Dupont Capital Mgmt. Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 6,912 shares. Synovus Corp accumulated 148 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0% or 1,040 shares. Sei Invs has 23,478 shares. Shelton Mgmt has invested 0.05% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Numerixs Invest Tech holds 1,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtn Management Company has 0.3% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 54,986 shares. Adage Cap Gru Ltd accumulated 32,500 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

More notable recent MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Virtu Financial and MarketAxess Announce Global ETF and Fixed Income Partnership – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vista Oil & Gas leads financial gainers, X Financial and EverQuote among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nasdaq Strengthens Governance Solutions With CBE Buyout – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Refinitiv to Redistribute MarketAxess’ Award-Winning Fixed Income Market Data Solutions – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MarketAxess: Strategic Alliances Boost Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $358,490 activity.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 40,402 shares to 398,752 shares, valued at $128.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fox Factory Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 212,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 778,137 shares, and cut its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS).