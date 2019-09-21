Van Berkom & Associates Raised Stake in Ormat Technologies (ORA) by $1.02 Million as Stock Rose; International Business Machs (Put) (IBM) Holder Barclays Plc Lifted Its Position

Barclays Plc increased its stake in International Business Machs (Put) (IBM) by 288.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 395,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 533,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.50 million, up from 137,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in International Business Machs (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $141.88. About 5.20 million shares traded or 37.10% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 04/04/2018 – IBM Joins the Sovrin Foundation as a Founding Steward; 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018; 04/05/2018 – BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS APPROVES DEAL WITH IBM FOR OUTSOURCING ITS IT SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 13 percent on the 12-month period; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Financing Rev $405M; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 321,533 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.38M, up from 305,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $73.21. About 275,401 shares traded or 50.18% up from the average. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors; 16/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – RESTATEMENT EXPECTED TO IMPACT INCOME TAX (PROVISION) BENEFIT LINE ITEM IN CO’S STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Errors Were Primarily Relating to Its Valuation Allowance Based on Ability to Utilize Foreign Tax Credits in U.S. Prior to Expiration; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Lava Continues to Flow, May Reach Other Wells and Areas of Puna Facility; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 31/05/2018 – Ormat Substation, Warehouse Burned By Lava From Hawaii Volcano; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT 1Q EPS 88C; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Has Insurance Policies Including Coverage of Up to $100M in Event of Volcanic Eruptions and Earthquake

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Expect the IBM Stock Price to Keep Trading Sideways at Best – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IBM Opens Quantum Computation Center in New York; Brings World’s Largest Fleet of Quantum Computing Systems Online, Unveils New 53-Qubit Quantum System for Broad Use – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Wedbushâ€™s Top Picks in the Observability Tech Field – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Avaya (AVYA), IBM (IBM) Sign Agreement to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Strategy and Drive Business Transformation – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenview Bankshares Dept invested in 5,515 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Frontier Invest stated it has 4,793 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.38% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 70,580 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Alps Advsrs Inc has 0.27% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 262,324 shares. 3,873 were reported by Amica Retiree Med Tru. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding invested 0.46% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Beach Inv Counsel Pa holds 0.11% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 6,972 shares. Stanley holds 0.57% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 17,348 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 6,497 shares. Legacy Private Trust holds 0.23% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 14,545 shares. Maverick stated it has 14,880 shares. 4,657 were reported by Monetary Management Gru. Moneta Gp Inv Advisors reported 13,066 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt accumulated 14,518 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $163.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Echo Global Logistics Inc (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 49,483 shares to 40,988 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 52,576 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,800 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MELI).