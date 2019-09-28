Van Berkom & Associates Has Lifted Holding in Ormat Technologies (ORA) by $1.02 Million; Intel (INTC) Shareholder Lvw Advisors Has Decreased Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 11.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc sold 8,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 65,538 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, down from 73,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 13.52 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 14/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Vice Chairman Warner Urges WH to Make Security Clearance Reform a Top Priority; 21/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Already in Place; 09/05/2018 – CHINA’S DJI CONFIRMS IT WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE TEST PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020; 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom; 07/03/2018 – ASMI: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 14/05/2018 – Fortress UAV Will Host Drone Day Event with DJI, CyPhy Works, Intel and Yuneec; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Shortens Redomiciliation Timeline as Intel Looms; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of Its Senior Executives

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 321,533 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.38 million, up from 305,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $74.05. About 134,352 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 16/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies Reports Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Will Also Make Revisions to the Same Line Items in Certain Quarterly Financial Statements for 2016 and Its FY 2016 and 2015 Financial Statements; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT 1Q EPS 88C; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – SHUTTING DOWN ALL GEOTHERMAL WELLS TO SECURE PUNA FACILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH EMERGENCY RESPONSE PLAN; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 31/05/2018 – Ormat Substation, Warehouse Burned By Lava From Hawaii Volcano; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $710.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT 1Q REV. $184.0M, EST. $175.4M; 27/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies, Inc. Announces the Closing of $100 Million Debt Financing

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.24 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James & Assoc has 0.25% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Peak Asset Lc has 9,458 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Psagot Invest House Limited accumulated 60,826 shares. Buckingham Cap Mngmt invested 0.38% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). New England Private Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 6,201 shares. Anchor Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 47,257 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.27% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 790,933 shares. Hartford Financial has invested 1.79% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Kelly Lawrence W Assoc Inc Ca invested in 0.07% or 8,755 shares. 118,236 are owned by Dupont Mngmt. Lee Danner Bass stated it has 1.2% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Spirit Of America Management New York reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Zevin Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 60,298 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 12,330 shares. Btim Corp owns 158,770 shares.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $361.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 21,353 shares to 726,268 shares, valued at $19.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 26,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 10 investors sold ORA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.96% more from 21.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 44,433 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,383 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 13,418 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guinness Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.07% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 61,110 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 101,000 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 73,231 shares. Clean Yield Group Inc holds 775 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Management Lc has invested 0.73% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). 30,040 were reported by Jane Street Grp Ltd. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 56,535 shares. Regions Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 4,634 shares. Moreover, Bancorporation Of New York Mellon has 0.01% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).