Van Berkom & Associates Has Raised Its Globus Med (GMED) Stake by $4.05 Million; Holder Kames Capital Plc Upped Nextera Energy (NEE) Position

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Globus Med Inc (GMED) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 82,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.17M, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Globus Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.00% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 3.18 million shares traded or 440.91% up from the average. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 9.28% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Sales $695M-$690M; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 22/04/2018 – DJ Globus Medical Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GMED); 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 05/04/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Launch of ELSA® Expandable Lateral Spacer System; 30/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL SEES FY SALES $695M, EST. $691.0M; 06/03/2018 Fovia combines XStream® HDVR® with Robotic Guidance and Navigation to Optimize Patient Care

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NEE) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 10,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 684,031 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.20 million, up from 673,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $211.41. About 1.73 million shares traded or 0.84% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NextEra Is Running In Place – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cushing Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.01% or 2,099 shares in its portfolio. Homrich & Berg holds 0.07% or 7,175 shares in its portfolio. Bourgeon Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 1,180 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.15% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2.56M shares. Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Capital has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Axel Management Ltd Liability Corp has 2.47% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 24,000 shares. Davenport And Communication Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 181 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office. Omers Administration Corp invested 1.09% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Trust Of Vermont accumulated 61,688 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Johnson Group Inc owns 11,730 shares. Westwood Holdg Group Inc owns 577,056 shares. Kames Public Ltd Co owns 684,031 shares. Wellington Shields & Commerce Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3,900 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 0.86% or 1.95 million shares.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 36,356 shares to 282,202 shares, valued at $7.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpg Re Finance Trust Inc. by 184,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,308 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 46,942 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $69.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 459,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,449 shares, and cut its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

More notable recent Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Globus Medical Launches First Expandable Interspinous Fixation â€“ AERIALâ„¢ – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/02/2019: GMED,SEM,TNDM,IOVA – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Globus Medical Acquires Surgimap® NYSE:GMED – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Globus Medical Inc (GMED) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.