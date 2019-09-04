Van Berkom & Associates Has Decreased Its Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Position by $459,928; G2 Investment Partners Management Lifted Its Ringcentral (RNG) Position

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 2736.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 136,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 141,833 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.29 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $141.62. About 220,927 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 8.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc analyzed 10,696 shares as the company's stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 115,051 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03M, down from 125,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $18.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.85% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $32.79. About 3.77M shares traded or 6.07% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1492 Cap Management Limited Co invested in 6.79% or 74,348 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc holds 44,322 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. World Asset Mngmt invested in 2,259 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Secs Gru has 0.02% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 24,500 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc owns 4,430 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc stated it has 77,090 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,259 shares stake. Miles stated it has 2,652 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Bailard holds 25,000 shares. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 108,009 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt Lp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 109,445 shares. Nomura Holdings reported 0.15% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Voya Inv Ltd Llc has 19,902 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenable Hldgs Inc by 87,770 shares to 89,204 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) by 339,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 688,482 shares, and cut its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI).

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 9 after the close. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.08 million for 43.14 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.