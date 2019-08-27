Van Berkom & Associates Has Lifted Its New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stake; Franklin Street Advisors Has Increased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) stake by 172.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Berkom & Associates Inc acquired 16,078 shares as New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU)’s stock rose 11.15%. The Van Berkom & Associates Inc holds 25,377 shares with $2.29 million value, up from 9,299 last quarter. New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I now has $17.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $108.06. About 365,789 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 4.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Street Advisors Inc acquired 466 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Franklin Street Advisors Inc holds 11,305 shares with $20.13 million value, up from 10,839 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $866.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $17.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1751.3. About 1.56 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/04/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE MEETS WITH BILL GATES, JEFF BEZOS, SATYA NADELLA; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Close To $12 Billion Deal For India’s Flipkart After Earlier Amazon Chatter: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 team has their eyes on Newark, N.J; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Jeff Bezos becomes first $100B mogul on Forbes list; 13/03/2018 – Amazon has received more than 50 reports of the power banks overheating in the U.S., causing chemical burns and property damage; 12/03/2018 – Amazon’s Unnatural Approach With Whole Foods — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 27/04/2018 – The Amazon partnership with Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan faces big hurdles, they say; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective May 1

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) stake by 10,696 shares to 115,051 valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) stake by 190,432 shares and now owns 2.12 million shares. Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 25.55% above currents $1751.3 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners reinitiated Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, August 2. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $235000 target. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Evercore on Monday, March 4. UBS maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, March 15 to “Overweight” rating.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased Marriott Intl New (NASDAQ:MAR) stake by 4,435 shares to 62,707 valued at $7.84M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 4,001 shares and now owns 77,546 shares. Waste Management Inc Del (NYSE:WM) was reduced too.

