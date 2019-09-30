Van Berkom & Associates Increased Its 21 Vianet Group (VNET) Stake by $330,862 as Stock Value Declined; Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Wells Fargo & Co. New (WFC) by $328,060

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. New (WFC) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 6,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 115,485 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47 million, down from 122,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 59.47 million shares traded or 193.20% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SAYS IT WILL BE HARD TO MEANINGFULLY GROW NET INTEREST INCOME THIS YEAR BECAUSE OF RUN-OFF PORTFOLIOS, ASSET CAP; 04/05/2018 – PANDORA MEDIA INC P.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7 FROM $6; 08/05/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 11/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $55; 21/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 24/04/2018 – All 12 Wells Fargo director nominees elected, pay approved; 05/04/2018 – WITHIN WHOLESALE DIVISION, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES TOLD STAFF OF SEVERAL DOZEN LAYOFFS IN ITS MARKETS DIVISION – WSJ, CITING; 12/04/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims — 5th Update

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in 21 Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 29.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 47,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The institutional investor held 205,959 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.60 million, up from 158,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in 21 Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.51% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $7.55. About 278,253 shares traded or 58.94% up from the average. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Co-CEO Steve Zhang to Resign Due to Personal Reasons on June 30; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2Q Rev CNY810M-CNY830M; 12/03/2018 – Correct: 21Vianet 4Q Net 18c/ADS; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q Rev $127.7M; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – STEVE ZHANG, ITS CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO), HAS DECIDED TO RESIGN AS CO-CEO; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Change in Leadership Team; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO OF COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet: Shiqi Wang to Continue to Serve as CEO; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 37,224 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $52.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 68,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.65 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63 million and $668.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voting Cl C by 607 shares to 6,177 shares, valued at $6.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

