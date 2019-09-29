Van Berkom & Associates Has Decreased Its Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Stake; Exact Sciences (EXAS)’s Sentiment Is 1.26

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) stake by 0.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 4,511 shares as Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB)’s stock rose 6.87%. The Van Berkom & Associates Inc holds 741,556 shares with $76.68M value, down from 746,067 last quarter. Silicon Laboratories Inc now has $4.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $110.36. About 267,332 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 25/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Access Event Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 2; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Adj EPS 81c-Adj EPS 87c; 08/05/2018 – Wirepas and Silicon Labs Team to Deliver Multiprotocol Mesh Networking Solutions for the IoT; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC – QTRLY REV $205.4 MLN VS $179 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Completes Acquisition Of Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business; 06/03/2018 Silicon Labs at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 06/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC SLAB.O : BENCHMARK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $120; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Rev $211M-$217M; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 81C TO 87C, EST. 83C; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 76C

Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 182 institutional investors increased or opened new positions, while 144 trimmed and sold positions in Exact Sciences Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 108.62 million shares, down from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Exact Sciences Corp in top ten positions increased from 7 to 8 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 113 Increased: 106 New Position: 76.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc holds 6.76% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation for 1.75 million shares. Green Valley Investors Llc owns 887,659 shares or 5.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. has 5.78% invested in the company for 52,900 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Biondo Investment Advisors Llc has invested 5.7% in the stock. Atika Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 135,300 shares.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.91 billion. The firm develops the Cologuard, a non-invasive stool DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It has a collaboration, license, and purchase agreement with Genzyme Corporation; and license agreement with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 EPS, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 5.39% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $92. About 2.82 million shares traded or 62.80% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Weighed On By Its Debt Load? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RiverPark Large Growth Fund – Exact Sciences Corp. – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ulta Beauty, Overstock.com, PriceSmart, Arotech – Nasdaq” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cologuard® Helps More People Get Screened In A Cost-Effective Way… – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased Rev Group Inc stake by 307,054 shares to 4.93 million valued at $71.08M in 2019Q2. It also upped Laureate Education Inc stake by 207,143 shares and now owns 4.97M shares. Tivity Health Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold SLAB shares while 67 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 38.27% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards reported 0% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). 10,197 are held by Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd. 211,927 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 764,212 shares. Serv Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 29,118 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 13,607 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation has 24,400 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp reported 17,369 shares. Vanguard Inc accumulated 4.12 million shares. Invesco accumulated 0.02% or 983,954 shares. Stephens Invest Gp Limited Liability invested in 0.88% or 450,434 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 25,752 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has 24 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 32.56% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SLAB’s profit will be $25.14M for 47.57 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Silicon Laboratories Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “New Silicon Labs Mesh Networking Modules Streamline Secure IoT Product Design – PRNewswire” published on September 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Silicon Labs Introduces Industry’s Broadest Portfolio of Automotive Grade Timing Solutions – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Silicon Laboratories’s (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shareholders Feel About Its 115% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SLAB) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.