Van Berkom & Associates Has Increased Its Intl Fcstone (INTL) Stake by $1.96 Million; Envestnet Asset Management Trimmed Holding in Merck & Co (MRK) by $2.63 Million as Stock Price Rose

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (INTL) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 51,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.03% . The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.69 million, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Intl Fcstone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $720.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.69. About 1,585 shares traded. INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) has declined 23.72% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.72% the S&P500. Some Historical INTL News: 24/05/2018 – MOVES-INTL FCStone’s Gwozdz latest metals trader to join ED&F; 20/04/2018 – DJ INTL FCStone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTL); 07/03/2018 INTL FCStone Enhances Structured Products Online Calculator (SPOC) with Custom Pricing Functionality; 08/05/2018 – INTL FCStone 2Q EPS $1.18; 08/03/2018 – INTL FCStone Financial Honored as Best Independent FCM in 2018 CTA Intelligence Awards; 09/03/2018 – IntlFCStone Short-Interest Ratio Rises 139% to 8 Days; 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 SOY CROP EST. RAISED TO 115.9M TONS BY FCSTONE; 31/05/2018 – Blockchain and cryptocurrency startup Paxos raises $65 million; 02/05/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 SOY CROP ESTIMATE RAISED TO 117M TONS BY FCSTONE; 22/05/2018 – INTL FCStone Financial Selects Mediant’s Technology for Investor Communications

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 31,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.74M, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $84.13. About 2.73 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 17/04/2018 – LABCYTE INC – AS PART OF AGREEMENT, PROTOTYPE ACOUSTIC-MS SYSTEMS WILL BE INSTALLED AT SELECT MERCK SITES; 18/04/2018 – Merck KGaA Has Been Exploring Options for Consumer Health Unit; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT GIVEN 8 WEEKS LATER IN ADULTS INFECTED WITH HIV; 16/04/2018 – Merck Expands Lead in Lung Cancer Therapy (Video); 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 07/05/2018 – AVMA and Merck Animal Health reveal recipients of 3 prestigious veterinary awards in celebration of National Pet Week, May 6-12; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Says Evobrutinib Phase 2b Study Results Positive; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 19/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Massachusetts court says Merck – and pharma – may be sued over generic warnings, sometimes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold INTL shares while 32 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 12.90 million shares or 2.59% less from 13.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Products Prtn Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 8,300 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 3,243 shares. State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0% or 19,892 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has 0% invested in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 18,856 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus, Australia-based fund reported 29,400 shares. Pnc Serv has invested 0% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Llc reported 0.01% stake. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 0% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Geode Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0% or 285,874 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs reported 1,181 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 331,250 shares. Glenmede Comm Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). State Common Retirement Fund reported 15,100 shares. State Street Corp reported 453,481 shares stake.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 118,521 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $64.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 190,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

