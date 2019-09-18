Van Berkom & Associates Has Upped Brunswick (BC) Position By $45.46 Million; Electronic Clearing House (ECHO) Sentiment Is 0.8

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased Brunswick Corp (BC) stake by 4344.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Van Berkom & Associates Inc acquired 1.01 million shares as Brunswick Corp (BC)’s stock declined 3.72%. The Van Berkom & Associates Inc holds 1.03 million shares with $47.43 million value, up from 23,253 last quarter. Brunswick Corp now has $4.61B valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.77. About 146,153 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 05/03/2018 – S&PGR: Brunswick Rtgs On Watch Neg On Plan To Spin Fitness Div; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – EXPECT MARINE BUSINESSES’ TOP-LINE PERFORMANCE TO BENEFIT FROM CONTINUATION OF SOLID GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH; 14/03/2018 – Life Fitness Launches Digital Ventures Group; 01/04/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: There are reports a body has been found inside the Bandidos clubhouse in the Melbourne suburb of; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 7 Days; 24/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick First-Quarter Profit Grows 8%; 13/03/2018 – VP Dekker Gifts 200 Of Brunswick Corp; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick

Electronic Clearing House Inc (ECHO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.15, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 63 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 79 decreased and sold their positions in Electronic Clearing House Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 23.85 million shares, down from 45.55 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Electronic Clearing House Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 49 Increased: 41 New Position: 22.

More notable recent Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Echo Global Logistics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ECHO) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Echo Global Logistics Named 2019 Top Green Provider by Food Logistics – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Samco Provides Update on Reverse Takeover and Change of Business Transaction With Echo Pharmaceuticals BV – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon Remains Top Dog in Smart Speaker Market – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Amazon (AMZN) Down 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Analysts await Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, down 30.61% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ECHO’s profit will be $9.28M for 16.97 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Echo Global Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.03% EPS growth.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. for 85,204 shares. Summit Creek Advisors Llc owns 338,530 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Asset Management Inc has 0.77% invested in the company for 473,196 shares. The California-based Rice Hall James & Associates Llc has invested 0.74% in the stock. Ami Asset Management Corp, a California-based fund reported 456,510 shares.

The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.08. About 79,900 shares traded. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) has declined 34.90% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ECHO News: 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics 1Q Net $4.73M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Echo Global Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECHO); 13/03/2018 – Echo Global at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 17/05/2018 – Echo Named to the 2018 Food Logistics’ Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain; 17/05/2018 – Echo Named to the 2018 Food Logistics’ Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain; 25/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.25 BLN TO $2.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Favorite short target $ECHO can always be depended on to disappoint with its free cash flow. Even in a tight freight env’t and “record sales” its margins contract and free cash barely grows; 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics 1Q Rev $577.1M; 25/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $629.68 million. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. It has a 25.53 P/E ratio. The firm offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold BC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 76.39 million shares or 0.93% more from 75.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 1.08M shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.14% or 1.19M shares. 184,095 are held by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. Van Berkom & Incorporated reported 1.03 million shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 23,007 shares. Fil owns 0.08% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 1.19 million shares. Whittier Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Dupont Mngmt accumulated 56,533 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) or 87,799 shares. 469 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 105,711 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 2,245 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Comm holds 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 9 shares. 584,434 are held by Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) stake by 40,402 shares to 398,752 valued at $128.17M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) stake by 37,224 shares and now owns 1.35 million shares. Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brunswick Corporation has $84 highest and $5500 lowest target. $63.80’s average target is 18.65% above currents $53.77 stock price. Brunswick Corporation had 13 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup. Jefferies upgraded the shares of BC in report on Wednesday, September 4 to “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) rating on Thursday, September 12. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $6000 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, September 9. The stock of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 22.