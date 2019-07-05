Van Berkom & Associates Has Increased Its New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Position; Diodes Has 1.7 Sentiment

Diodes Inc (DIOD) investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.71, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 109 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 64 reduced and sold their stakes in Diodes Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 40.26 million shares, down from 40.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Diodes Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 48 Increased: 78 New Position: 31.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) stake by 172.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Berkom & Associates Inc acquired 16,078 shares as New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU)’s stock rose 8.71%. The Van Berkom & Associates Inc holds 25,377 shares with $2.29M value, up from 9,299 last quarter. New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I now has $15.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $95.81. About 717,257 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57

Analysts await Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 29.31% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.58 per share. DIOD’s profit will be $37.61 million for 12.27 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Diodes Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets primarily in Asia, North America, and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.85 billion. It primarily focusses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. It has a 16.08 P/E ratio. The firm offers discrete semiconductor products, such as performance Schottky rectifiers and diodes; Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type performance Zener diodes; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and pre-biased transistors; MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 196,151 shares traded. Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) has risen 11.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 10/05/2018 – 400V Linear Regulators from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Constant LED Current in Compact Packages; 27/03/2018 – Global Lasers (Other Than Laser Diodes) Market Report 2018 – Analysis & Forecasts 2007-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA Renesas Electronics Ships New RV2X6376A Series of 25 Gbps Directly Modulated Laser Diodes for 4.9G and 5G LTE Base Stations; 29/05/2018 – World Micro and SMC Diodes Ink Distribution Deal; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diodes Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIOD); 23/03/2018 – Global Market Report on Photosensitive Semiconductor Devices; Light Emitting Diodes 2018-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – DIODES 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 40C; 09/05/2018 – 10W Stereo Class-D Audio Power Amplifier with SSM and NCPL from Diodes Incorporated Targets Wireless Media Speakers; 06/03/2018 – MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMICs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 02/04/2018 – Diodes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated for 327,119 shares. Zpr Investment Management owns 19,280 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Horizon Investment Services Llc has 1.3% invested in the company for 54,844 shares. The Texas-based Bbt Capital Management Llc has invested 0.71% in the stock. Pettee Investors Inc., a Connecticut-based fund reported 25,944 shares.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ:HURN) stake by 80,572 shares to 1.43M valued at $67.71M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) stake by 8,279 shares and now owns 575,772 shares. Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) was reduced too.

