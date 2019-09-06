Van Berkom & Associates Position in Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) Has Upped by $11.27 Million; Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Lowered Position in Vocera Communications (VCRA) by $1.45 Million

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) by 27.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 352,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.23 million, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 525,507 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Volume Surges More Than 11 Times Average; 10/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES SEES EXPENSE OF 36C-38C/SHR IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Expects No Impact on Future Revenue, Net Income or EPS; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q; 14/05/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCSG); 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q EPS 0c

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 46,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 1.80M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.79 million, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $724.86M market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $23.04. About 433,774 shares traded or 3.24% up from the average. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 17/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC – LANG SUCCEEDS ROBERT ZOLLARS; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Rev $175M-$183M; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Vocera Comms; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Loss/Shr 63c-Loss 40c; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 25c-Loss 17c; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c-Adj EPS 6c; 07/05/2018 – Major Health Partners Improves Clinical Workflows and Patient Satisfaction with Vocera Solution; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.9% Position in Vocera Comms; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.43, REV VIEW $180.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold HCSG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 35,377 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Asset Mngmt One Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Polen Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.12% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) or 160,172 shares. 97,494 were accumulated by Scout Inc. Mason Street Ltd invested in 39,244 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank accumulated 260 shares or 0% of the stock. Blair William And Com Il, Illinois-based fund reported 251,400 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Com holds 0.01% or 203,411 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Lc owns 169,779 shares. 4,542 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Co reported 203,812 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Co holds 276,315 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) accumulated 2,059 shares. Intl Gp Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 56,146 shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $62.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rli Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 14,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 853,337 shares, and cut its stake in Cardtronics Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold VCRA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 300,648 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs accumulated 15,326 shares. Eqis Mgmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 16,817 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp holds 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) or 15,696 shares. Quantbot Lp owns 0.02% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 8,100 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 179,469 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 347,767 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 40,856 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Macquarie invested in 0% or 30,343 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Llc has 0% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Cap Ww Investors has invested 0.01% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Legal General Plc has invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Clearbridge Llc reported 1.53M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Elk Creek Partners Limited Com invested in 0.82% or 359,501 shares.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evi Industries Inc by 16,418 shares to 567,993 shares, valued at $21.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 15,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).