Van Berkom & Associates Has Decreased Its Marriot Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Position; Carlson Capital LP Upped Atmos Energy (ATO) Stake By $13.97 Million

Carlson Capital LP increased Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) stake by 40.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Carlson Capital LP acquired 133,032 shares as Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)’s stock rose 6.91%. The Carlson Capital LP holds 458,137 shares with $48.36M value, up from 325,105 last quarter. Atmos Energy Corp now has $13.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $111.59. About 145,124 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) stake by 0.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 3,474 shares as Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)’s stock declined 3.42%. The Van Berkom & Associates Inc holds 837,712 shares with $80.76 million value, down from 841,186 last quarter. Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corp now has $4.37B valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $100.34. About 195,403 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport – Westshore; 17/05/2018 – 120-Room Courtyard by Marriott Hershey Chocolate Avenue Awarded 2017 Marriott Opening Hotel of the Year; 26/04/2018 – Strategic Property Partners, LLC Commences Construction of Water Street Tampa with a JW Marriott Hotel; 01/05/2018 – ILG HOLDER FRONTFOUR SUPPORTS ACQUISITION BY MARRIOTT VACATIONS; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Board Will Be Expanded From Eight to 10 Members; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 09/04/2018 – Scarlett Hotel Group Acquires Third Marriott, the 113-Room Fairfield Inn & Suites Downtown Omaha; 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE TO BUY ILG TO CREATE A LEADING; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE TO BUY ILG

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) stake by 380,175 shares to 1.99 million valued at $60.45 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) stake by 29,394 shares and now owns 859,026 shares. Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 34.78 million shares or 5.83% less from 36.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 83,578 are held by Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Corp. Palisade Asset Management Llc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,218 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Co holds 2.24% or 164,612 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 68,874 shares. California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Liability reported 3.4% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Moody Natl Bank Division owns 5,745 shares. 17,536 were accumulated by Raymond James Associate. Aperio Group Limited Co holds 13,589 shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring Bank has 0.02% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 1,938 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company reported 9,620 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gp Llp reported 20,196 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.2% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC).

Analysts await Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 46.48% or $0.66 from last year’s $1.42 per share. VAC’s profit will be $90.55 million for 12.06 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.52% EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $334,785 activity. WEISZ STEPHEN P had bought 4,000 shares worth $334,785 on Monday, August 5.

Among 3 analysts covering Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atmos Energy has $12100 highest and $10900 lowest target. $119.67’s average target is 7.24% above currents $111.59 stock price. Atmos Energy had 6 analyst reports since May 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold ATO shares while 126 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 95.13 million shares or 3.18% more from 92.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Fifth Third Bancorp reported 2,635 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 168,792 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al accumulated 10,900 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Liability owns 600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer & Incorporated holds 0.02% or 5,618 shares. Advisory Rech holds 181,615 shares. Westpac Bk Corp reported 82,691 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 438 shares. Bath Savings Tru Comm has invested 0.09% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Tci Wealth Inc reported 106 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Mngmt Ltd accumulated 635,512 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 6,868 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.02% or 446,930 shares. Whittier Of Nevada reported 10,687 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.