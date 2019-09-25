Van Berkom & Associates Decreased Its Position in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) by $3.67 Million as Shares Rose; Cardinal Capital Management Lifted Providence Svc (PRSC) Position

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 50,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.99 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $74.09. About 52,820 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Providence Svc Corp (PRSC) by 62.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 105,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.84% . The institutional investor held 274,578 shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.74M, up from 168,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Providence Svc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $748.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $57.7. About 7,936 shares traded. The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) has declined 20.28% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRSC News: 22/05/2018 – LogistiCare and National Kidney Foundation Join to End Kidney Disease; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE REPORTS CONSOLIDATION AROUND LOGISTICARE; 09/05/2018 – Providence Service 1Q Rev $406M; 04/04/2018 – NKF Kicks Off 2018 Kidney Walks as LogistiCare National Team Marks Fourth Year; 30/05/2018 – Providence Service Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Providence Service 4Q Adj EPS 66c; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE: EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR WD SERVICES SEGMENT; 06/04/2018 – OneDigital Health and Benefits Acquires the Providence Insurance Group, Inc; 01/05/2018 – LogistiCare Names Neil Singer Chief Technology Officer; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE – AS PART OF CONSOLIDATION PROCESS, COMPANY’S CURRENT STAMFORD, CT HEADQUARTERS AND TUCSON, AZ SATELLITE OFFICE WILL BE CLOSED

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivity Health Inc by 330,409 shares to 3.52M shares, valued at $57.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 1.01M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX).

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94 million for 16.39 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 69,738 were reported by Legal And General Public Ltd Com. Gotham Asset Management Ltd has 7,395 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% or 15,001 shares. First Interstate National Bank invested 0.06% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). H Prns Mgmt Ltd stated it has 70.63% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Greenlight Cap Inc has 2.56% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 472,025 shares. Vanguard accumulated 0.01% or 4.25M shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 855,218 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Route One Commerce LP accumulated 9.45% or 4.20 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 43,693 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp reported 41,993 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 5,438 shares. Robertson Opportunity Capital Limited Liability Com reported 6.87% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 647,311 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.48, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold PRSC shares while 34 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 12.65 million shares or 0.39% less from 12.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3,702 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity invested 0% in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Geode Cap Lc has invested 0% in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Ameritas Investment accumulated 931 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 44,635 shares. Qs Limited Liability holds 0% or 209 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 4,641 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 7,526 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 6,534 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 11,700 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc invested 0.01% in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 78 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Switzerland-based Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 0% in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Northern Tru Corp accumulated 165,796 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC).

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fb Finl Corp by 251,240 shares to 823,863 shares, valued at $30.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 37,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,702 shares, and cut its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE).