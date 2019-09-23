Van Berkom & Associates Lowered Its Stake in Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) by $464,633 as Shares Rose; Caci International (CACI) Stake Held by Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 4,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.87% . The institutional investor held 741,556 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.68 million, down from 746,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $113.41. About 203,553 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC – QTRLY REV $205.4 MLN VS $179 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Access Event Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 2; 24/04/2018 – EPC Introduces 350 V eGaN® Power Transistor − 20 Times Smaller Than Comparable Silicon; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q REV. $205M, EST. $199.4M; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 76C; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories: Completes Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business for $240M in All-Cash Transaction; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silicon Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLAB); 06/03/2018 Silicon Labs at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 81C TO 87C, EST. 83C; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Adj EPS 81c-Adj EPS 87c

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Caci International Inc (CACI) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 8,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 120,877 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.73 million, up from 112,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Caci International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 225,321 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Ratings Of Caci Int’l Including Cfr Of Ba2, Outlook Stable; 18/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. defense contractor; 18/03/2018 – CACI International: Acquisition Proposal Represents 8% Premium Over the Price CSRA’s Hldrs Would Receive in the Announced Transaction With General Dynamics; 30/04/2018 – CACI Executive Chairman And Chairman Of The Board Dr. J.P. (Jack) London Named National Association Of Corporate Directors Governance Fellow; 19/03/2018 – CACI AWARDED $60 MLN IDIQ CONTRACT TO PROVIDE ADVERTISING AND MEDIA SUPPORT FOR ARMY NATIONAL GUARD; 18/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – PROPOSAL OF $44/SHARE TO BUY CSRA FACTORS IN BREAK-UP FEE OF $204 MLN; 18/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 18/03/2018 – CACI Raises Fiscal Year 2018 Guidance; 28/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC – DELIVERED A LETTER WITHDRAWING ITS OFFER TO CSRA’S BOARD CHAIR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 56,740 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $71.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rev Group Inc by 307,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:NOAH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold SLAB shares while 67 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 38.27% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 240,000 were reported by Robecosam Ag. Citigroup reported 87,799 shares. Oak Ridge Llc owns 85,813 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 21,992 shares. Stephens Investment Mgmt Group Ltd Llc accumulated 0.88% or 450,434 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.06% or 11,100 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 6,903 shares stake. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Blackrock Inc holds 5.45 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial holds 0.05% or 188,725 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust invested in 80,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% or 135,182 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd owns 0% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 70,038 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.02% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 7,781 shares.

Analysts await Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 32.56% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SLAB’s profit will be $25.14 million for 48.88 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Silicon Laboratories Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.73% EPS growth.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NYSE:NFG) by 83,264 shares to 335,762 shares, valued at $17.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 189,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 356,740 shares, and cut its stake in Selective Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SIGI).

