Van Berkom & Associates Upped Stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by $1.45 Million; Burns J W & Co Lowered Deluxe (DLX) Stake by $952,407

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $44.14. About 186,631 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Added 10c to 1Q EPS; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Acquires LogoMix, A Provider Of Custom Marketing Products For Small Businesses; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2Q Rev $492M-$499M; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – ACQUIRED LOGOMIX FOR $43 MLN IN AN ALL CASH TRANSACTION; 10/05/2018 – Deluxe Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 EPS $5.52-EPS $5.72; 21/03/2018 – DLX IN 5-YR $950M REVOLVER PACT, SUBJECT TO RISE TO MAX $1.43B; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NON-GAAP EPS FROM $5.60 TO $5.80; 26/03/2018 – Deluxe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp Acquires LogoMix for $43M in an All-Cash Transaction

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 172.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 25,377 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 9,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $105.2. About 609,726 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 115,171 shares to 1.95M shares, valued at $72.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Renal Associates Holdings by 78,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.69M shares, and cut its stake in Primoris Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.03% or 11,700 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Magnetar Fincl Lc holds 0.02% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) or 20,879 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc reported 1,160 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 172,241 shares. 34,600 are owned by Eaton Vance. Blackrock stated it has 5.54 million shares. Fmr reported 674,403 shares. Us Savings Bank De stated it has 63,507 shares. 116,126 were accumulated by United Service Automobile Association. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.01% or 56,856 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 4,836 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 1,650 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability invested in 17,689 shares. Minerva Advisors Ltd Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 34,300 shares.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35 million and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,101 shares to 78,774 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Co (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.84M for 6.69 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.